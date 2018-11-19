We’re discussing – about Artificial Intelligence and ethics

AI should make life easier and more efficient not only for business but also for humans. But many also hope that it will solve all occurring problems – from famine to cures for diseases. There is positive potential, but there is also some criticism when it comes to the use of AI. For example, who is liable if AI causes damage? When it can be no longer controlled? Do we have to set an ethical framework? And if so, what should it look like?

Together with experts we want to discuss these topics on December, 5th at 7 p.m. at Deutsche Telekom’s corporate headquarters and take a look at them from different perspectives. Background is the initiative “Digital Responsablity” of Deutsche Telekom, which was established in 2016 in order to examine the effects of digitalization.

In addition, you will find an exhibition of selected AI exhibits in the foyer which can be explored before and after the event.

So be part when it says:

Artificial Intelligence and ethics: all good, or what?

Where

December, 5 th 2018, 7 p.m.

Deutsche Telekom Group Headquarters

Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 140, 53113 Bonn, Germany

Entry free, Admission: from 6 p.m.

Afterwards there will be a get-together with snacks and drinks



Who