Recognition for climate protection efforts

"We are very proud of being recognized as one of leading companies worldwide in the fight against climate change three years in a row," said Birgit Klesper, Senior Vice President Group Corporate Responsibility/ Human Resources. "As a company, we have to continue to improve when it comes to this crucial issue. To this end, we are implementing measures to precisely record and strategically reduce our own CO2 footprint, while at the same time systematically promoting solutions that enable our customers to reduce their own emissions, for example, with the help of our products and services. An important focus in 2019 will be the approval of an ambitious new climate protection target for the period through 2030."

Information and communication technologies (ICT) help to reduce CO2 emission

According to the "SMARTer2030" study of the Global e-Sustainability Initiative, ICT products and services have the potential to cut much more CO2 emissions in other industries than the ICT industry itself produces. This is why this industry has a special role to play.

Deutsche Telekom offers solutions that can help optimize traffic flows in cities , for example. The company is also working on building out a nationwide charging network for electromobility, based on renewable energies , in Germany and gives corporate customers like the Port of Hamburg ways to manage their process flows more efficiently in real time, based on smart sensors, to save energy and resources. With solutions such as Magenta SmartHome , consumers can control their heating, lighting, and electrical devices in a way that they only consume energy when the customer is at home.

CDP evaluates commitment for climate and environment protection

In its investors' program, CDP, an independent organization (formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project) evaluates companies' commitment to protecting the climate and the environment every year: more than 7,000 companies took part in 2018. The Climate A list singles out those companies that are transparent with regard to climate protection and are aware of their responsibility, adopt and monitor suitable measures, as well as assuming a leading role with regard to this issue. In addition to the climate ranking, the CDP also publishes rankings on the use of water and forests. As a leading ranking in the climate protection area, CDP's evaluations are also used in other important sustainability ratings, where they affect the evaluations of Deutsche Telekom that investors see.