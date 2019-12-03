A digital Christmas: a few tips from the world’s best known shipper

Way back when Bing Crosby was dreaming of a white Christmas, he had no idea of how complex the task of getting Christmas goods to arrive on time would become. And one particularly large-scale Christmas shipper, with operations based at the North Pole, realized he needed to deploy his scarce resources more efficiently. It was at that moment that the digital Christmas was born. I have listed five episodes on how Santa Claus manages to ward off his pre-Christmas stress.