A reward for our efforts

Tim Höttges on the recognition: „As Deutsche Telekom we are strongly committed to support the Paris Agreement to keep global warming below the critical limit of 1.5 degrees. Therefore, we are proud to have been included in the CDP A-Rating again. Transparency in monitoring, managing and mitigating emissions world-wide is key to tackle the huge challenge mankind is facing today!” Besides Deutsche Telekom, only eight companies from Germany made the A-List: Symrise, Heidelberg Cement, Bayer AG, thyssenkrupp AG, Lanxess AG, Deutsche Bahn AG, Indus Holding AG und Telefonica Deutschland. Looking at our sector, companies such as Telstra, Orange, Telefonica, KPN, Taiwan Mobile and BT-Group have won the renowned accolode.

What does Deutsche Telekom do to protect the climate?

The climate targets of the company are based on current scientific insights and aim to support the Paris Agreement, limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. To this regard, the company is set to cut its emissions by 90 percent until 2030 compared to 2017 and promised to be climate-neutral by 2050 the latest. As one important step towards this goal, already 100 percent of electricity in Germany are sourced from green energy since January 2020. Group-wide, the switch to 100 percent renewable energy will take place 2021. As well, emissions from the supply chain and products use-phases are tackled: By 2030, the Group’s objective is to reduce the CO2 emissions per customer by 25 percent compared to 2017. To this end, the company cooperates with suppliers and extends climate-friendly offers to its customers.

The rising importance of a climate-friendly economy

„We are very pleased about this recognition, but there’s no time to rest on our laurels. The fight against climate change is not only a social, but also an economic imperative”, says Birgit Klesper, Senior Vice President Corporate Responsibility. Just last week, Blackrock, one of the most influential investment fonds called out to global managers to focus more on the implications of climate change. A current study by McKinsey warns about the immense economic consequences and losses triggered by global warming.

What is the CDP?

In its investors' program, CDP, an independent organization (formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project) evaluates companies' commitment to protecting the climate and the environment every year: more than 8,000 companies took part in 2019; only 179 were selected for the Climate A list. This list singles out those companies that are transparent with regard to climate protection and are aware of their responsibility, adopt and monitor suitable measures, as well as assuming a leading role with regard to this issue. In addition to the climate ranking, the CDP also publishes rankings on the use of water and forests. As a leading ranking in the climate protection area, CDP's evaluations are also used in other important sustainability ratings, where they affect the evaluations of Deutsche Telekom that investors see.





