Making Deutsche Telekom topics virtually accessible

"Limitless Intelligent Connectivity" was this year's motto for the Mobile World Congress. "Limitless" sounds like a great humanistic hope - which is why it is very regrettable that this year's MWC in Barcelona was cancelled.

Everything revolves around an intelligent 5G network

What remains - besides the anticipation of next year - is a bouquet of current technology topics from Telekom. So above all network technologies and what can be achieved with them. After all, connectivity is now a key requirement in modern societies. Whether for gaming at home and on the move or for robotics solutions in campus networks of smart factories. Or for business applications that require flexibility and versatility as well as customer-specific data rates, capacities and other connection parameters. In short: Everything revolves around an intelligent 5G network "made by Deutsche Telekom". And about the people who build on it.

Clock generator in digital change

"We see ourselves as one of the driving forces behind digital change, putting innovative technologies at the service of people," says Claudia Nemat, Board Member for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom. In line with the company's motto: "We won't stop until everyone is connected".

Even if we do not physically meet in Barcelona, innovative networks and technologies make it possible: Enjoy a flight and the interactive digital tour through our planned Deutsche Telekom stand.

We are looking forward to seeing you next year at the MWC in Barcelona.

You can find more information here on our website.