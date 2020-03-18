Corona prediction: Telekom supports RKI

Deutsche Telekom has provided the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) with anonymized mass data from its mobile communications network for research into the spread of the coronavirus.

Scientists can use the information to map movement streams. This data can be used by the RKI to make statistical predictions about the spread of Covid-19.

No conclusions can be drawn about the individual user or infected persons. Statements on whereabouts or movement traces of individual mobile phone users, i.e. the individual tracking of infected persons, are therefore excluded. The data is nationwide and can be broken down to federal states, districts and municipalities.

The data transfer procedure was developed jointly by Telekom and data protection authorities. It was approved by the Federal Data Protection Commissioner in 2015.

On Tuesday evening, Telekom transferred five gigabytes of data to the RKI free of charge. A further data delivery will take place next week.