Five facts about the IP migration

Challenge mastered

We have already migrated 25 million customers to the new platform successfully. That's 99 percent of all customers. The remaining lines will be migrated by the end of this year. All customers have been contacted and notified of the conversion.

IP is the foundation for the future

IP is a prerequisite for future-capable broadband lines with transmission speeds of 100 MBit/s to 1 GBit/s. Vectoring and FTTH (fiber to the home) lines only work on the basis of the Internet Protocol (IP). Available bandwidths increase after the migration for the vast majority of our customers. Customers have to conclude new contracts, however, because the technical foundation for the line has changed.

We won't leave anyone disconnected

Contrary to rumor, Deutsche Telekom is not deactivating any lines as a result of the IP migration. We want to get all our customers into the modern world of IP wherever possible. Only a tiny fraction of our customers is negatively impacted by the IP migration, to the extent that we can only offer them a plain fixed-network with a narrowband internet connection. And we only deactivate lines at the end of the previously announced contract term if customers wish to be ported to a different provider or fail to respond to repeated attempts to contact them.

There's a solution for everyone

No customers in rural, underserved areas will have to settle for an analog fixed-network line. We have developed alternative options for these customers that include the features of ISDN lines that customers need, in addition to regular telephony. Mobile solutions are often a suitable replacement for both internet access and voice telephony. We offer products with different levels of mobile integration: in some cases, the mobile solution supplements the transmission rate supported by the fixed network, while it is used exclusively in others. The possible transmission speeds are usually a multiple of what would be supported over ISDN lines.

In exceptional cases where a mobile solution is not possible either, another option is to use satellite technology to provide access to telephony, internet, and – where needed – even TV reception. We have developed an offer in this area, together with a satellite operator. Some of the affected customers have taken up this offer and signed contracts with the provider.

We are currently testing the satellite solution for business customers in a pilot project.

We answer every question

Our service experts advise customers extensively on alternatives and help them to find the best possible communication solution. We activate new broadband lines every week and continue to expand our LTE mobile network. We can offer our customers more bandwidth week in and week out because the IP migration has created the necessary foundation. Customers and prospects can check the currently available bandwidth of their own lines and find out about planned upgrades: www.telekom.de/schneller (German)

Customers can get advice here

Consumers : 0800-5511500 or online under: www.telekom.de/anschluss-zukunft (German)

Business customers : 0800-3301335 or online under: www.telekom.de/gk/anschluss-zukunft (German)