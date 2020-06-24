IOT partnership for facility management of the future.

Both companies have a long-standing partnership in the field of the Internet of Things (IoT). Ingo Hüttemeyer (Head of Digital Excellence and IoT) and Daniel Wittkuhn (Head of Solution Development) from ISS talk about the importance of partnerships in the digital age. They describe IoT applications in facility management and talk about the benefits of T-Systems’ IoT ecosystem. They also give their insight into the future of industrial facility management and how Telekom’s IoT can support this.

video

Foundation of Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH on July 1, 2020

With the spin-off of the IoT business into an independent GmbH from July 1, 2020, Deutsche Telekom aims to accelerate its market entry. Competitors in the IoT environment are particularly agile and have lean decision-making structures. The independent Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH (DT IoT) is intended to strengthen Deutsche Telekom's position in this growth market.

"As an independent company, we are more agile and can better address the fast-moving IoT market”, says Rami Avidan, designated CEO of Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH. The newly founded DT IoT will have end-to-end responsibility for the entire IoT business at Deutsche Telekom.