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Successfully moving into a more sustainable future

3 min read

As a leading telecommunications company, we equip people with the best the digital world has to offer, thereby creating millions of connections every day. 

Successfully moving into a more sustainable future
Telekom uses #Green Magenta and #Good Magenta to mark its commitment to the environment and digital participation.

But we want more. And we are doing more. Not only are we expanding our network, we are also helping to make it a safe and tolerant space for everyone. We are not just enabling a more digital future but also one that is fairer, more sustainable, and more worth living for.

We are not just ensuring progress, we are also making sure that everyone can benefit from it. 

Because we continuously align our objectives with the global challenges of our times, projects on the topic of sustainability have been an integral part of our business for years. 

But the status quo is still not enough for us. With our #GreenMagenta and #GoodMagenta labels, we regularly identify new products and solutions that offer significant added value for the environment or society compared to similar products available. 

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Label facts

#GreenMagenta and #GoodMagenta are featured on numerous sustainable products and initiatives of Deutsche Telekom. With every labeled initiative, we openly commit to our promise to become a little better every day and to live up to our responsibility toward the environment and society.

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#GreenMagenta is used to label products, services, projects, measures, and initiatives that make a positive contribution to climate protection and to the responsible use of resources. For example, we are focusing on renewable energies and are making sure that smartphones are being reused. 

#GoodMagenta, meanwhile, is used to label projects, measures, and initiatives that make a positive contribution to social and societal challenges in the digital world. For example, we are taking a stand for a more tolerant and safer online world for everyone.

Awarding process

For the awarding of #GreenMagenta and #GoodMagenta we have defined a structured and professional process. The entire awarding process of Deutsche Telekom’s two sustainability labels has been validated and certified by TÜV Rheinland, this includes the impact measurement needed to apply for the labels. . Employees at Deutsche Telekom can suggest products, services or initiatives that should be marked with #GreenMagenta or #GoodMagenta:

  • For proposed products, services and initiatives, a structured impact measurement must be carried out using the impact measurement tool.
  • Deutsche Telekom’s impact measurement tool records ecological and social impacts. For example, it measures CO2 emissions along the entire value chain – from the point where the required raw materials are extracted to the end of the product’s life. The impact measurement tool also indicates which of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals the product or service has a positive influence on.
  • If there are clear disadvantages for society or ecology, #Green or #GoodMagenta cannot be awarded, for example, a product which has a particularly sustainable packaging, but a higher power consumption than comparable offers may not be labeled. 
  • The final decision on labeling is made by a committee of experts from different departments.
  • Benchmarks with comparable products, services and initiatives should be used in the decision-making process, if possible.
  • The label should provide additional relevant orientation to customers, consumers and interested parties. A brief description under the #GreenMagenta and #GoodMagenta symbol points out the specific sustainability benefits of the offer.