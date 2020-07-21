Good prospects for trade fairs and events in times of crisis

Nothing is as valuable to business as personal contact. Until the Corona crisis, trade fairs and conferences were popular and lively meeting places for product presentations and customer discussions. Or for interesting lectures and discussions. According to statista, "due to the outbreak of the corona virus (COVID-19) in Germany, more than 620 trade fairs were postponed or cancelled. 219 trade fairs were cancelled until June 02, 2020 and 308 trade fairs were postponed to another date or indefinitely. 94 others were postponed for the time being. Five of the trade fairs offer digital alternatives."

But must trade fairs or conferences really always be cancelled during these times of crises?

Digitalisation enables a plan B

What companies need in these times is a crisis-proof alternative. Again, it is digitalization that can help companies in this context. And in this case especially 3D technology.

Rooom AG , a young, internationally active company, has come up with something here. It offers various complete solutions in the field of 3D, Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR & AR). However, 3D technology can also be used to create virtual trade fairs and events. Rooom created EXPO-X , a platform for virtual trade fairs, where companies can continue to be present virtually and contactlessly. In this way, companies can continue to offer their customers information and advice in a digital, yet very personalised way. The young company from Thuringia has won numerous awards and was presented with the Digital Champions Award East 2020 in the Innovative Digital Services category. The award is presented jointly by WirtschaftsWoche and Telekom .

The good thing: virtual trade fairs or events do not set any limits to creativity. igital Exhibitors can communicate with customers in the form of a 3D avatar at their stand. Live chats, video conferences, readings and even lectures provide the interactive and personal factor. Even lively discussions are possible thanks to integrated communication software.

Hybrid events, in which real and virtual content merge, can also be designed.

Another advantage that exhibitors will enjoy: The virtual exhibition booth has significantly shorter production times and is of course more cost-effective.