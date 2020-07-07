Keeping track of your baggage and valuables

Whether you’re sitting in a restaurant or strolling through town – if you suddenly notice your bag is missing, panic tends to kick in. It’s the same situation for travelers when they discover their baggage containing valuable property is suddenly no longer where it should be. And losing your gym bag with your brand-new sneakers takes as much of a toll of your nerves as it does on your wallet. Luckily, Combi Protect from Deutsche Telekom provides quick and easy reassurance in these moments of panic. Thanks to a GPS tracker and matching app, you can now track your bags on your smartphone. If required, you can even monitor movements in real time, allowing you to keep a constant eye on your treasured belongings.

Find what you are searching for

This is how it works: A GPS tracker tagged onto a piece of baggage records its positional data. Using the Deutsche Telekom network, this data is transferred via SIM card to the owner’s smartphone. The Combi Protect tracker app then locates the lost item. Customers can see where the item is on a digital map and track its movements in real time. The tracker works in Germany, the rest of the EU, and also Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland. The device is suitable for all items of baggage – it does not matter whether they are stolen, lost, left behind, or misplaced. All you need is mobile coverage and a GPS signal.

Prompt alert

To stop things going missing in the first place, app users can also set safe zones by setting up a digital fence. As long as their bag stays within this zone, everything is fine. Should it move outside the boundaries, however, the tracker ensures the smartphone automatically alerts them, thereby enabling them to respond immediately.

Rapid action

The GPS tracker features a moisture-resistant protective casing to help it brave the elements, with a shock-absorbing silicone cover providing extra protection. Customers simply need to take out the Smart Connect S rate plan to use the tracker.