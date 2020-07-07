Safe children’s phone in the form of a watch





“Mom, can I play outside?” As children become more independent, many parents find themselves in a dilemma. On the one hand, they want to give their kids the freedom that is vital for their development. On the other, they worry about their safety. The Xplora X5 Play eSIM smartwatch offers a solution. Wearing this cellphone on their wrist, children are safely connected to their parents via the Deutsche Telekom network – even if they’re not in the immediate vicinity of each other. This smartwatch is the ideal companion for all children who are too young for a smartphone but too old to be constantly chaperoned by their mom or dad.

A safe start in the mobile world

The age-appropriate Xplora X5 Play eSIM allows children to call and send voice messages to numbers that appear on a list of 50 chosen by their parents. It does not give them access to the web, however. Conversely, only people whose numbers feature on this list can contact the child via the watch. The device is incredibly easy to use via a touchscreen featuring self-explanatory symbols. All watch settings are configured by the parents via the app.

Automatic calling in an emergency

GPS coordinates ensure parents can see where their children are in real time on the app. In addition, they can define safe zones, one example being the housing estate where they live. The parents are notified if their child steps outside this zone. If multiple zones are defined as being safe, parents can also check whether their son or daughter arrives safely at their destination – a friend’s house, for instance. The SOS button offers additional safety. By pressing it for several seconds, the child triggers an emergency call to two preselected emergency numbers. The device will also send the child’s location to the emergency contacts, who can then view this on a map in the app.

Setting up school mode and counting steps

For the child’s protection, the Xplora X5 Play eSIM cannot access the internet. There are no games installed, either. It does have a step counter, however, that encourages the children to get more exercise. If they collect enough steps, they can trade them in for accessories, with their parents’ support, of course. This is how the smartwatch enables children to find a better balance between physical exercise and screen time.

The “school mode” function ensures children can follow their lessons without distractions. When this is on, the smartwatch will only tell the time. All other features are disabled – except the SOS button. All watch settings are configured by the parents using the app associated with the watch, including the list of people their child can communicate with. The Xplora X5 Play eSIM cannot be bugged and meets all statutory data protection requirements. Weighing 34 grams, the device is waterproof and comes in a range of colors. Customers need to take out the Smart Connect S rate plan to use the smartwatch.