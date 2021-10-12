Data drives mobility forward

The Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) is currently developing a new central, standardized and user-friendly access to mobility data, the so-called Mobilithek. This is announced by the BMVI on its website .

The core idea of the Mobilithek is to provide data, for example, from transport operators, road construction and transport authorities, as well as information services. Deutsche Telekom is involved in this major project, responsible for developing and operating the new solution and for migrating predecessor systems. As a neutral data platform, Mobilithek uses components of the Telekom Data Intelligence Hub (DIH) digital data marketplace. This enables data to be exchanged while maintaining data sovereignty and data rights.

According to the BMVI, all the information needed to plan and carry out a trip through Germany, for example, can in the future be accessed from a single source in the Mobilithek and can be integrated into information services: Timetables, traffic jams, road works, parking spaces, real-time traffic information or locations of rental bikes. The Mobilithek, the BMVI says, creates the basis for future information systems for road users.

The broad data base and the simplified exchange of data open up new possibilities and services in the area of traffic control, and in the future also the networking of vehicles with infrastructure. Service providers could, for example, operate apps that show road users transfer options: from the rental scooter to the subway and from there to the sharing car.

The Mobilithek complies with the European standards of the International Data Space Association (IDSA), which strive for a secure and trustworthy data infrastructure. Until now, data exchange often failed due to economic or competitive interests of the parties involved, who restricted access because of concerns about their data. In the future, sensitive data can also be published via the Mobilithek without the owner having to fear losing control over its use.

The Mobilithek also supports the implementation of legal requirements. The provision of certain mobility data via a so-called National Access Point is mandatory both according to European requirements (delegated regulations to the ITS Directive ; ITS – Intelligent Transport Systems ) and by the amended Passenger Transportation Act. With the launch of the Mobilithek, the task of the National Access Point will be transferred from the current Mobility Data Marketplace (MDM) to the Mobilithek.