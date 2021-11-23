Deutsche Telekom best European telco in S&P assessment

Only the top companies in each sector are included in the indices and thus recommended to sustainability-oriented investors and fund managers as top investments. A high overall score in S&P’s Global CSA corporate rating (formerly RobecoSAM) is a prerequisite for being listed in the indices.

With 90 out of 100 points, Deutsche Telekom came top out of the European telecommunications companies rated in the assessment of sustainability performance in the telecommunications sector, including both mobile and fixed-network providers, and ranked among the top 3 worldwide. As a result, the Group listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World, DJSI Europe) once more. Deutsche Telekom was again awarded top marks in the three core dimensions: economic, environmental, and social.

The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment was again significantly more demanding than in previous years: new topics, greater depth of detail, stronger influence of controversies and a growing focus on quantitative targets and performance. Transparency in public reporting, performance in a peer comparison and the application and implementation of strategies and processes throughout the Group were weighted particularly highly.

With the assessment criteria so demanding, only 7 of the 78 companies rated in the Telecommunications Services category are listed on the DJSI World this year – and a mere 4 on the DJSI Europe. Over 1,800 companies across all sectors took part in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment worldwide in 2021.

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global said, “We congratulate Deutsche Telekom on its listing on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World & Europe. A DJSI award reflects a company that is leading in sustainability in its sector. The record number of companies taking part in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment in 2021 demonstrates the growing movement towards ESG disclosure and transparency.”

“We are delighted about our good rating and inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World & Europe. We aspire to being the leading European telecommunications provider and this rating is confirmation of the work done by numerous colleagues in various areas of the company. The award also gives us motivation for the future. If we want to be leading, we need to strive continuously to keep doing better,” said Birgit Klesper, Head of Corporate Responsibility at Deutsche Telekom, about the company’s achievement.

Efforts paid off

Deutsche Telekom's efforts have particularly paid off in the areas of “Materiality”, “Innovation Management”, “Network Reliability”, “Environmental Reporting”, “Environmental Policy & Management System”, “Social Reporting”, “Human Capital Development”, “Corporate Citizenship & Philanthropy” and “Occupational Health & Safety”, where the Group received the best possible rating of 100 points and achieved "best in class" status.

Very high scores were also achieved in the categories “Operational Eco-Efficiency”, “Codes of Business Conduct”, “Human Rights”, “Stakeholder Engagement”, “Supply Chain Management”, “Customer Relationship Management” and “Labor Practice Indicators.”

In addition to the DJSI, the T-Share is also proud to be listed on other important sustainability indices and ranked among the top quartile in a number of these ESG (environmental, social, governance) ratings.

DISCLAIMER: S&P Global may change a company’s score(s) from time to time in accordance with its methods, guidelines and procedures. A change in a company’s score(s) may also alter the company’s relative position in the corresponding sector.