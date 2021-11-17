Peer-to-peer online consulting

What can I do if I am insulted and threatened in chats? How do I react if someone has misused my data for a fake profile? How do I protect myself if a stranger wants photos of me? Is it my own fault? The dangers for children and young people on the Internet are many, and the need for answers is great. Those affected feel helpless, hurt, ashamed. They need help, but often don't dare turn to their immediate environment or fear Internet or cell phone bans.

Confidential online counseling

Young people can find free and fast help at JUUUPORT - one of Telekom's 44 partners in the fight against hate on the Internet. JUUUPORT is a nationwide project with its own online counseling platform. Anyone who submits an inquiry receives a response within 48 hours. Always solution-oriented, tailored to the individual case and with tips, for example, on preserving evidence or explanations of the current legal situation. But above all, always with the reassurance that it is right to get help.

The counseling spectrum is broad. It ranges from cyberbullying, online hate, insults in gaming, sexting and cybergrooming to fake news, online addiction and technical problems with online platforms. Anyone who wants to can also get advice directly via chat on WhatsApp, in compliance with data protection laws and confidentially.

From young people for young people

The unique thing about JUUUPORT is that it is young people of the same age, so-called JUUUPORT-scouts, who volunteer to answer questions and provide advice and help. This enables an exchange at eye level, where young people and their problems feel understood and accepted. The need is great, especially since the Corona pandemic, when private and school life shifted almost entirely to the digital world. In 2020, counseling requests doubled and have remained at the high level ever since.

Anyone between the ages of 16 and 21 who is savvy in the digital world can be trained as a JUUUPORT-scout. The consultation takes place online and is therefore possible from anywhere. Before starting, everyone is intensively trained by experts for their work as a JUUUPORT-scout. There are currently around 80 JUUUPORT-scouts in operation.

Lots of information and tips on online behavior

Beyond its counseling services, JUUUPORT also focuses on information and education. The JUUUPORT scouts pass on their knowledge in self-developed online seminars for school classes and in presentations at trade fairs and events. Tips for online behavior are provided in online guides and via social media campaigns. Information material can be ordered free of charge on the Juuuport-website (available in German only). Like Telekom, JUUUPORT is committed to respectful coexistence on the Internet.