The future of mobility - on new paths against climate change
How will I travel in the future? Will my car one day take over the search for a parking space for me? That would be nice... And from today's perspective, it's not so far-fetched.
How will I travel in the future? Will my car one day take over the search for a parking space for me? That would be nice... And from today's perspective, it's not so far-fetched.
In many cities, people looking for a parking space account for a third of inner-city traffic. The exact opposite of what modern cities want to stand for: more quality of life and less traffic. For a lively center with a strong retail trade. The intelligent combination of different modes of transport is crucial. The keyword here is "intermodal travel”. This refers to the interaction of cars, trains, bicycles, pedestrians and smart data processing. In other words, a dynamic combination of different means of transport for seamless door-to-door connections.
Hamburg, as host of the ITS World Congress 2021 , has shown what this could look like. The ambitious goal: it should take no longer than 15 minutes to get from A to B within the city area in 2030 - no matter where A and B are located. If all mobility services such as public transport, car sharing, rental bikes, e-scooters and shuttles ”network” and “communicate” with each other, seamless connections can be created: Mobility as a Service. It is expected that one day in the not-too-distant future, timetables will be superfluous because any means of transportation will be available at any time.
The ITS strategy is also a climate strategy: By 2030, traffic in the inner city is to be significantly reduced and thus "congestion-free." There are about 800,000 cars in Hamburg. Add to that the port operations, which are responsible for just under a third of the city's emissions. If you want to change this, you have to offer real alternatives. These are impressively presented by the city of Hamburg.
All of these solutions thrive on the digitization of transport. They are based on technologies such as edge and cloud computing, artificial intelligence and, not least, network access technologies such as 5G .
One-third of inner-city traffic is parking seekers. One-third of all deliveries worldwide arrive later than originally scheduled. Food often arrives at the recipient's door spoiled. What do these two examples have in common? In both scenarios, it would help if stakeholders had access to existing data. And they could analyze and evaluate it.
If I look at the food delivery, I know where the shipment was loaded and when. I also know approximately where it should be at the moment. What is unknown is whether, when, why and at what point a delivery is delayed. Such data is missing in the process chain. But it is precisely this information that would make it possible to take countermeasures in real time. In fact, all this data is available at different points.
The same applies to inner-city traffic. If you want to create meaningful relief here, you have to intelligently network different means of transportation. The keyword here is " intermodal mobility ”. Data sharing is the key here. However - the problem is obvious: Some transport options such as public transport, cabs, e-scooters are in direct competition with each other. They do not trust each other.
Without mutual trust, however, it won't work. This is where technologies like the Data Intelligence Hub (DIH) can help. The most important feature of the DIH is data sovereignty: each company decides for itself with whom and for what purpose it shares its data. Data transfer is encrypted and takes place exclusively between the chosen partners. External or central storage is not necessary. In its role as neutral trustee, Telekom ensures the sovereignty of the data - the supplying company retains full control over its data at all times and is free to control who receives what information.
If companies cannot be absolutely certain that the data they share will only be used for its intended purposes, they will not provide their data. But "trust" is only one side of the coin. The technical aspect is just as important: lack of data continuity is an almost traditional problem in many areas of business. The reasons are manifold: individual data formats and different systems. A lack of standardization leads to increased complexity. This in turn makes data exchange and thus supply chain-wide networking more difficult.
In order to create reliable security at all these points, initiatives such as GAIA-X and the International Data Space Association (IDSA) have been founded. Their goal is to establish protected data spaces based on a common, European data infrastructure. They span a secure data network across Europe that meets the highest standards of digital sovereignty. Based on common, European standards.