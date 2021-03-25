Online Phenomena: Are we chatting with sock puppets?

The Digital News Report 2020 confirms: Social Media is increasingly used as a source of news for current world affairs. More than half of young adults state that they get their news from Social Media. Among all respondents, the average was 37 percent. Political discussions are also increasingly shifting to social networks.

Facebook, Instagram & Co. make it possible to position yourself at any time of the day or night, to participate in social discourses or to initiate them yourself. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In this way, people who consider themselves as rather apolitical can be reached. That sounds good in principle, were it not for phenomena on the Internet that have a contrary effect. Because in addition to all the advantages that the Internet offers, it also offers space for abuse, manipulation and propaganda - often without being noticed.

In our series over the coming weeks we will take a look at different digital phenomena affecting us on the Internet and explain how they work and affect our democratic coexistence.

Let´s start!

Have you already written with sock puppets today?

Could be! Sock puppet is an online term describing the use of multiple accounts by one person. They are often used specifically to influence opinion-forming. Sock puppets confirm each other in discussions and make it appear as if several people are communicating with each other. This influences discourses without the dialogue partners noticing. Individual opinions look like majority opinions.

Do trolls only exist in fairy tales?

No, they also exist on the Internet. This refers to people who intentionally disrupt peaceful discussions with their contributions. In this way, they deliberately provoke and insult other participants in the conversation or post digressive or irrelevant content. A factual discussion is usually no longer possible. The result: others withdraw. A rule of thumb for trolls: don't allow yourself to be provoked, because that's exactly what they want to achieve. Instead, reveal their trolling behavior. Talk about the trolls, but not with them. By the way: trolls like to use sock puppets!

Cyber troops – a creation straight from a science fiction novel?

No, they really do exist. In spring 2020 Oxford University published a report on its observations of cyber troops using targeted linguistic means to manipulate on the Internet. Cyber troops are groups or individuals who are paid to spread political propaganda online - primarily on social platforms. These are often influencers or social groups that are very difficult to recognize as spreaders of propaganda. The researchers analyzed what has happened from 2019 to 2020 in 81 countries, including Germany. Cyber troops have been used in this country to attack political opponents, spread "pro-party" propaganda, and polarize society.

Freedom of opinion is the basis of our democracy. It lives from the variety of perspectives, offline and online. In an election year like 2021, free political decision-making is of fundamental importance. Digital phenomena do not make it easy for us to distinguish lies from truth. This is what our next article will be about. Do not miss it!

Find out more about the #nohatespeech campaign here .