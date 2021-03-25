Online Phenomena: Language effects

"Thank you for your comment!" or "Your observation gives us a valuable perspective!"– who has encountered such statements in comments on social media? Let's face it: Probably hardly anyone - although a Candystorm, a "comment-rain" with approving, appreciative comments, would be a nice contrast to the usual comment sections filled with hate, insults and threats. The power of language is great and is often underestimated, especially online. Over 90% of thinking is unconscious and so are many of our actions, evaluations and decisions. With words we associate positive and negative emotions and form our values based on these emotions. Our thinking and behaviour can be influenced by those who know how to use language purposively. They can manipulate and deceive us. A danger that becomes even clearer when we realize that social media are increasingly being used as a source of news. This is especially true in the election year 2021.

Which linguistic online phenomena online are we talking about?

Hate speech means strategically used hate. It is used against specific groups; due to their gender, the colour of the skin or their public role. The usage is often politically motivated. The objective: depreciate, threaten, make them silent. The victims should disappear from digital platforms; their voices are supposed to vanish. This is called silencing. The language used is pejorative and ironic.

Counter Speech : A counter-strategy to Hate Speech is Counter Speech. The objective: do not leave the digital room to the hater, but support human rights and therefore a democratic society. Counter speech often uses facts, argues factual and brings discussions back to a constructive level. Care should be taken when using irony and humor. Since gestures and facial expressions are missing, misunderstandings can arise.

Love Speech is a form of Counter Speech, to which also the phenomenon of a Candystorm belongs. It is about an appreciative, open and friendly attitude, which is also reflected in the language used on the Internet.

Clickbaiting consists typically of a sensational headings – not rare in combination with a picture. The reader gets sufficient information to become curious, but not enough knowledge to satisfy their curiosity. In the world of information overflow, clickbait is a way to catch the readers attention. A phenomenon that not only works in advertising, but also to spread fake news or disrupt discourse.

Why does language have so much power online?

Anyone who spends time in the comment sections of social media quickly notices that the tone has become rough and tough. One insult follows the next. Why is our behaviour online so different when we are online? The American psychologist John Suler explains this with the "Online Disinhibition Effect ", stating that people feel more protected by their anonymity online and therefore act uninhibited. They lack the immediate reaction of the other person and a breeding ground for hate speech is being created.

The instrument of repetition works as a booster. Those who hear messages again and again believe them more and more. Even if it is a lie. And this can even manipulate our opinion about certain people: If more than 30% of the information about a person is negative, we distrust that person. If we are additionally sure of the neutrality of our sources or if there are different sources from which we obtain this information, it becomes even more difficult to evade it.

Language is also used specifically to fuel fears in posts and comments. Our worldview is formed by our emotions, and populists use that to their advantage. Their statements are designed to trivialize, to highlight their own group and to emphasize differences to others. In this way, they push the boundaries of what can be said. This drives a wedge into society and damages our democracy.

What we can do: Paying attention!

Everyone can take action to counteract manipulation through language:

Being sensitive and critical: What are the goals of a particular word choice?

Checking sources: Who is the author, which interests are represented?

Don't leave hate unanswered. Take a stand!

Pay attention to your own choice of words. Can my comment be misunderstood?

Language influences our thinking and therefore our attitude and actions. An expression of our action is then, for example, the walk to the ballot box by which we influence political developments. Language may inspire and expand our horizon. On the other hand, it can also manipulate and divide society. The digital world is an engine for both. The attempt to influence us is not limited to the use of language. In the next part of our series, we look at different technical instruments.

Find out more about the #nohatespeech campaign here .