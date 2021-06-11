Open Telekom Cloud grows: new Amsterdam location

Demand for the Open Telekom Cloud is growing: that's why Telekom is expanding the capacity of its public cloud with a twin data center in Amsterdam. Over a total area of 21,000 square meters, servers and storage operate under the highest security standards. The electricity comes exclusively from renewable energy sources.

„The opening of our cloud data center in Amsterdam strengthens Europe’s data sovereignty," said Adel al Saleh, member of the Telekom Board of Management and CEO T-Systems. "And companies improve their security, because European data protection rules apply.“

System-critical infrastructure (CRITIS)

In addition to water and energy supply, information technology and telecommunications are also part of the so-called critical infrastructure ( KRITIS ). The new Amsterdam site "mirrors" the two core data centers of the Open Telekom Cloud in Biere and Magdeburg. The distance of around 500 kilometers is well above the KRITIS recommendation of the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). Computing and storage power are still available even if there are outages - due to natural disasters, for example - at the various sites. Because most other CRITIS areas depend on IT and TC, this is of particular importance.

Green power for green IT

As in Biere and Magdeburg, the computing and storage resources of the Open Telekom Cloud in Amsterdam are powered 100 percent by electricity from renewable sources. Further proof of the sustainable and energy-efficient cloud operation of both regions is provided by the PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) value. The two facilities in Amsterdam achieve PUE values of 1.32 and 1.25, which is approximately 30 percent lower consumption than conventional data centers.

Advantages for research and development

It is especially companies and institutions with high compliance and security requirements which take advantage of the Open Telekom Cloud’s flexibility. The public cloud also provides access to so-called super computers with many times the computing power of standard servers (high-performance computing). To mark the launch of the Amsterdam data center, research institutions are now being offered attractive terms for new customer contracts. These also include a free initial consultation and special support. With the opening offers, scientists now have the chance to obtain particularly favorable high-performance resources that are specifically tailored to the needs of science and research.

A video with Frank Strecker, SVP Public Cloud Services, T-Systems, about the extension of the Open Telekom Cloud you will find here .

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

About T-Systems: T-Systems company profile