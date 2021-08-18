The fear of online opinion making

Fear of disinformation campaigns is high

2021 is a super election year and many are worried about disinformation and manipulation. This is shown by a recent forsa study. 91 percent of respondents say they are afraid of the election being influenced by disinformation or fake news. This fear does not seem to be unfounded. A look at the last presidential elections in the USA in 2016 and 2020 shows that the dynamics in the election campaign are increasingly determined by social networks and online media.

The special role of social media

The internet in general and social media in particular are a suitable breeding ground for the spread of disinformation. In recent years, the internet has become significantly more important as a source of information. Even though public media and daily newspapers continue to play an important role in the search for information, the importance of digital information channels is increasing. The constant availability and simultaneously high speed in the dissemination of information via social media also make it easy for fake news to have its effect. Accounts controlled by computer programs but appearing real, so-called social bots, additionally ensure frequent repetition and massive reach. Added to this are algorithms that amplify one-sided information, leading to filter bubbles and thus creating a distorted picture of reality.

A current example of the dangerous effects of fake news, is erroneous information about side effects of Corona vaccines that is intentionally spread on social media. In this way, people become confused or decide to reject the vaccine offer, with major consequences for the vaccination campaign.

Platform operators such as Facebook and Google have recognized this danger. They are cracking down on disinformation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike copyright issues or dealing with terrorist content, there are no legal requirements for fake news. Thus, it is at the discretion of the operators under which conditions fake news and accounts that spread fake news are taken out of circulation.

Being active against fake news

Even though we know that fake news can pose a danger, many of us are unsure whether we can reliably recognize it. Disinformation is rarely posted and spread just as a joke. They usually have a clear goal: to influence social discourse in a particular direction. What can each of us do?