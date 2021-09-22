Crisis-proof with 5G campus network

5G campus networks are characterized by high bandwidths, very short response times, security and great flexibility. Together with the Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI) , 5G campus networks provide more capabilities than previous networks. 5G campus networks are thus an important trailblazer into the digital future, for example for manufacturing (Industry4.0), in logistics or for hospitals.

Changing production at the push of a button

In the smart factory, driverless transport vehicles (Automated Guided Vehicle, AGV) will be controlled with 5G and edge computing in the future. In this way, routes and maintenance intervals can be optimally calculated. If artificial intelligence is added, digital twins can simulate the real operation of a machine one-to-one and in real time. In addition to connected production machines, the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy recommends in its guidelines to 5G campus networks that goods, products, tools, transport vehicles and employees be included in the digital transformation in order to obtain information about the status and progress in the production process at any time. If companies digitize the manufacturing, they can adapt processes at the touch of a button. This makes factories more future-proof, more autonomous - and more resilient.

Video slide show

Drones inspect terrain

A large proportion of the world's goods are transported by sea. Container ports play a major role in the handling of goods. Tens of thousands of shipping containers are unloaded in a short time for onward transport. The dispatchers direct cranes, container lift vehicles and trucks around the clock. To do this, they need an overview of port operations in real time. Deutsche Telekom's new 5G Campus network provides this important information in real time. In the Port of Hamburg , technicians of the port operator use camera drones to observe cranes, loading machines and traffic areas. The drones cover several container terminals. They transmit a live video image in HD quality. Together with the 5G campus network, they enable faster handling of the flow of goods. Thanks to digital technologies, the third largest container port in Europe is better able to cope with traffic fluctuations and thus increases its business resilience.

Optimal patient care at the hospital

The University Hospital Bonn (UKB) treats patients with highly complex illnesses. For this, fast diagnoses and cross-disciplinary cooperation between different medical disciplines are important. Deutsche Telekom's new 5G Campus network now helps with the rapid transmission of large amounts of data, for example from CT and MRT scans. It also facilitates the interdisciplinary exchange between different medical specialists. In this way, the treatment of emergency patients at the UKB can be optimized. In future, digital twins could simulate digital admission and therapy planning as well as the virtual testing of therapeutic procedures. Digitalization helps the UKB to improve its processes and to implement the right treatment for patients even faster. In this way, the hospital ensures optimal care and at the same time strengthens its own business resilience.

Glass operating room for the Industry Fair

One of the largest 5G campus networks in Europe is being built in Hanover. Together with Deutsche Telekom, Deutsche Messe AG is gradually expanding the exhibition grounds, which cover almost 200 football pitches, into a globally unique test field for 5G applications. In future, technology leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs and exhibitors will be able to research, develop and test pioneering applications, products and solutions at the exhibition grounds. Deutsche Messe AG is transforming itself from a trade fair organizer to the operator of a site for testing and demonstration purposes. Crises like Corona will hit the trade fair company less hard in future, as it is positioning itself more resiliently with the high-tech innovation campus.