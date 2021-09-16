EU celebrates 400 million corona certificates

Around 400 million digital Covid certificates issued by the end of August: In her State of the Union address, Ursula von der Leyen provided information on the travel situation in Europe. According to the speech, air travel has now returned to 70 percent of its pre-pandemic volume. This is evidenced by the large number of digital certificates generated.

The European Union's Covid digital certificate has been available since July. Travelers can use it to provide secure digital proof in other member states that they have been vaccinated, tested negative or have recovered. The certificates have established themselves as an important tool for safe travel in the EU. The EU says, "The EU COVID digital certificate is a symbol of an open and safe Europe."

On the way to becoming a global standard

To protect against counterfeiting, each EU-compliant COVID digital certificate carries a QR code with a digital signature. To ensure trustworthy cross-border verification of the certificates, the Commission developed a secure digital infrastructure together with Telekom and SAP. This connects the national systems with each other. The technology makes verification easier for authorities and airlines.

Word has spread to other parts of the world. To date, T-Systems specialists have already connected 42 countries on four continents: All EU 27 countries are included. Then there are Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland, and a further twelve non-EU countries - including Turkey, Morocco and Panama. Talks are underway with a further 20 countries.