Five tips against online hate
Anyone online can become a target for hate. As part of our Telekom initiative “#TAKEPART - no hate speech”, we give five tips on what everyone can do.
Anyone online can become a target for hate. As part of our Telekom initiative “#TAKEPART - no hate speech”, we give five tips on what everyone can do.
The five tips are part of a current project that Telekom has carried out together with the influencer Diana zur Löwen and rapper Eko Fresh. It shows how quickly anyone of us can become the target of online hate. VIDEOS