16 million workers will retire by 2035. The shortage of skilled workers is becoming a critical challenge for the economy. Around 65 percent of today's elementary school children are expected to work one day in jobs that do not currently exist. And perhaps they will do so in a virtual world that is just beginning: the metaverse.

New jobs, new work and business models, innovative technologies: The edition "From today to tomorrow" shows how our job market will change and discusses which cultural and technological drivers will shape our jobs of tomorrow. It sheds light on employees' readiness to change and their willingness to quit. And it looks at changes in perspective in leadership and new working models.

About the magazine

Telekom's New Work magazine highlights changes in the world of work in several monothematic editions per year. And seeks discussion with employees on technological, organizational as well as cultural trends and changes - within the company as well as in the external professional and job market. A strong focus is always placed on the effects and requirements of new technologies, processes and human centricity.