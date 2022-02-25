Ukraine: Deutsche Telekom connections free of charge

Update April 30, 2022: This offer has been prolonged until June 30, 2022.

This applies retroactively from February 23, 2022, and initially until the end of April 30, 2022. Specifically, calls and text messages to Ukraine are now free of charge from the fixed network as well as from cell phones. This also applies to customers of the Deutsche Telekom subsidiary Congstar. Invoices for contract customers will be corrected retroactively. Prepaid customers will initially be given credit for their prepaid credit until Deutsche Telekom has technically converted the Ukraine-related connections. Moreover, customers who are in Ukraine will not incur any roaming charges.