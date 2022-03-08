Telekom employees lend a hand

Three sprinters with relief supplies are on its way

Everything is packed, shortly before departure last Monday. The relief supplies donated by staff members are on their way: in three sprinters. Before departure, Michael Regel and Tim Schiller (r.) received a surprise visit from Birgit Bohle, Head of Human Resources at Deutsche Telekom, and Olga Nevska, Head of Telekom Mobility Solutions, which provided the vehicles.

Telekom MobilitySolutions is currently supporting a first aid transport of employees. They are driving sprinters to the Polish-Ukrainian border. The donations will then continue into the war zones in Ukraine.

Berlin Central Station: Employees distribute Telekom SIM cards to refugees

Since Friday, Thomas Hölzel, Barbaros Kaman and their colleagues have distributed 2,200 free SIM cards at Berlin Central Station. After a short registration, the refugees receive their new mobile phone card with allnet flat rate.

View of Hamburg

The employees Finja Petersen and Stefanie Halle work voluntarily in the exhibition halls of the Hanseatic city. They prepare accommodation for refugees, unload mattresses from the trucks and place them on bunk beds. They pack hygiene bags, prepare towels and bedding for distribution, and and and.

For Stefanie (r.). the first assignment with the German Red Cross (DRK). A coincidence: Finja Petersen, DRK group leader on this mission, is a Telekom colleague. "The fact that a horrific war in Europe is the reason for our joint mission is very moving for both of us," says Stefanie. "But we also realized: actively helping helps against the feeling of helplessness."



