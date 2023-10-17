Media Alliance of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 honored as “Media of the Year”

Attention and visibility for people with intellectual or multiple disabilities

To bring more attention and visibility to the World Games for people with intellectual or multiple disabilities, which took place in Berlin in June this year, the eleven largest sports reporting media companies have joined forces in an unprecedented media alliance consisting of ARD, Bild, DAZN, Deutsche Telekom, Meta, Prime Video, Pro7/Sat1, RTL, Sky, Sport1 and ZDF.

Deutsche Telekom is the only partner in the German media alliance to have made the content for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 completely barrier-free. The specially produced MagentaTV documentary “JETZT! WIR! Special Olympics in Berlin”, which highlights various athletes from the sports of soccer, tennis and field hockey on their way to the World Games in Berlin together with Célia Šašić (DFB Vice President for Diversity), Andreas Mies (two-time French Open winner in tennis doubles) and MagentaTV host Johannes B. Kerner. “MagentaTV stands for sports diversity that inspires. With the Special Olympics World Games content, we wanted to present the inspiring stories of the athletes, but also put the spotlight on sports for people with disabilities.”, said Arnim Butzen, Head TV and Entertainment at Deutsche Telekom.

Last Thursday, the media alliance of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 was awarded the prestigious HORIZONT SPORTBUSINESS AWARD as “Medium of the Year”. “The goal of the Special Olympics movement is to help people with disabilities gain more recognition, self-confidence and more inclusion. With an unprecedented German media alliance, we have been able to provide a stage for the athletes. The fact that our commitment was recognized as “Media of the Year” fills us with great joy and pride.”, says Michael Hagspihl, Head of Strategic Marketing Partnerships and Sustainability at Deutsche Telekom.

Commitment to the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023

Deutsche Telekom was a premium partner of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, although broadcasting the World Games was only part of our commitment . From all over Germany, 100 employees accompanied the World Games as volunteers and helped organize the event. Deutsche Telekom also supported the Games with telecommunications services.

The HORIZONT SPORTBUSINESS AWARD

HORIZONT, the trade magazine for marketing, advertising, media, technology and communications, presents the SPORTBUSINESS AWARD every year for outstanding achievements in the sports industry. The award for Medium of the Year was accepted in Frankfurt on behalf of the media alliance by Sven Albrecht, Managing Director of the World Games Organizing Committee and Federal Managing Director of Special Olympics Germany.

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