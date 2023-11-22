Partners in Dialogue: Meet Planet Watch

Join us as we explore noteworthy accomplishments, practical applications from our collaborations and reveal behind-the-curtain insights. Meet: Planet Watch

video The problem

Climate-driven changes in weather conditions, like temperature and precipitation, are expected to increase ground-level ozone and particulate matter (such as windblown dust from droughts). These changes worsen air pollution, and exposure can lead to health problems.

The old method

Two methods are currently used: one is based on terrestrial networks provided mainly by governments, who use costly devices and can’t afford to deploy many of them. So in a city like Rome, the government has only used 14 instruments, one every square kilometer — this means you’re looking at a complicated picture of pollution with a 14-pixel monitor. The other tool is earth observation, available from satellites, but the satellite cannot provide a detailed image.

The new method

Startup PlanetWatch offers dense networks of sensors created for research, which are 50-100x cheaper than governmental ones. These don’t provide as precise measurements as the government equivalent. However, they are effective at detecting pollution trends and variations, so by deploying a vast number of sensors, you can get a more comprehensive understanding of air pollution. They also use blockchain to gamify, providing air pollution data. They use blockchain to gamify, providing real-time hyperlocal air pollution data. If you (anyone can become a PlanetWatcher) deploy sensors and monitor pollution levels, you will be rewarded with tokens — in less-well-covered areas of the city, you can get higher rewards.

Planet Watch was part of the hubraum and the European Space Agency program , collaborating on an out-of-this-world opportunity: a joint prototyping program combining Internet-of-Things (IoT) with Earth Observation (EO) data.

hubraum is Deutsche Telekom’s tech incubator. By bringing together early-stage startups and the leading European telecommunications company, hubraum fuels innovation transfer in 5G, AI & IoT technology to create new business opportunities for both sides. hubraum has connected startups and stakeholders via its digital ecosystem in Berlin, Krakow, and Tel Aviv since 2012. hubraum offers mentorship, investment, unique access to Deutsche Telekom’s networks, clients, and technology, and free coworking space in our Berlin and Krakow locations.