Partners in Dialogue: Meet World from Space

Explore the pivotal role Deutsche Telekom plays in shaping innovation. Meet: World from Space

video The problem

Climate change is intensifying droughts. Warmer temperatures enhance evaporation, reducing surface water and drying out soils and vegetation.

The old method

Farmers would walk through their fields and examine the earth. Then, they would use their intuition to decide what the soil needed. Since they would only walk to places near their farm, fields that are far away wouldn’t be closely monitored. This method was unreliable since it wasn’t possible to visit each area daily, and the weather affects fields differently. Sensors could also be used, but deploying thousands of sensors is very expensive. This doesn’t even touch on the fact that if a tractor drove over a sensor, it could break it.

The new method

World from Space uses IoT and satellite data to inform farmers about soil moisture. This means they can effectively seed, fertilize, and irrigate their fields. A map is generated, which is entered into the tractor. The person driving the tractor then knows which parts of the field need different amounts of seeds and fertilizer. This reduces the cost of farming since you only use the correct amount of seed or fertilizer required, and it also reduces waste. This way, the farmer can increase their yield by up to 10 percent.

World from Space was part of the hubraum and the European Space Agency program , collaborating on an out-of-this-world opportunity: a joint prototyping program combining Internet-of-Things (IoT) with Earth Observation (EO) data.

hubraum is Deutsche Telekom’s tech incubator. By bringing together early-stage startups and the leading European telecommunications company, hubraum fuels innovation transfer in 5G, AI & IoT technology to create new business opportunities for both sides. hubraum has connected startups and stakeholders via its digital ecosystem in Berlin, Krakow, and Tel Aviv since 2012. hubraum offers mentorship, investment, unique access to Deutsche Telekom’s networks, clients, technology, and free coworking space in our Berlin and Krakow locations.