Earth Hour: Solutions instead of Symbols

Digitization and climate protection

According to a Bitkom study, 50 percent of the necessary CO2 savings in Germany by 2030 can be achieved through digital technologies. To leverage this enormous potential, two things have to come together: The infrastructure must be as green as possible, and companies as well as private individuals need suitable offers. "Symbols for more climate protection are important, but even more important is the question: How can we actively create a more climate-friendly future for all of us?" explains Melanie Kubin-Hardewig, Vice President Group Corporate Responsibility Deutsche Telekom AG. "We know that society's hunger for data will increase massively in the coming years. This must not be at the expense of the climate. With efficient technologies such as fiber optics, we can kill two birds with one stone: the network becomes more efficient and more powerful. In turn, higher data transmission enables new smart solutions for logistics, building management or even production that conserve resources and avoid emissions."

A network of lights - with fiber optics

An optical fiber is a thin thread of glass, as thin as a human hair. In telecommunications, optical fibers are used as optical waveguides (FOC). Although they are so thin, they can transmit data almost at the speed of light. At the same time, data transmission with light is significantly more energy-efficient and therefore more environmentally friendly than previous technologies such as VDSL or n the TV cable network. One of the reasons for this is that, unlike other networks, electricity is only needed when data is actually being transmitted. A nationwide fiber-optic network to the home (FTTH) would require only around a third of the electricity needed for a nationwide DSL network (154 MW instead of 350 MW) - and would also be more powerful. Telekom is investing in this technology of the future: In Germany alone, the Group already offers 5.4 million households the option of transmitting data directly into their homes via light waves. By 2024, this figure is set to rise to 10 million households and companies.

Green network mathematically reduces Nuremberg's CO2 emissions

Deutsche Telekom has already created an important prerequisite for a green network: We cover 100 percent of our electricity requirements from renewable energies. In 2022, we have saved more than four million tons of greenhouse gases worldwide. That is roughly equivalent to the carbon footprint of a city like Nuremberg. An important step on the way to climate neutrality (net zero), which the Group aims to achieve for its own emissions by 2025 and for the entire value chain by 2040. So, it's not just fiber optics that are going green, but our entire power consumption.

Solutions for a climate-friendly future

An efficient ICT infrastructure powered by renewable energy can in turn help business customers, administrations and private individuals to improve their carbon footprint. Many solutions are already available today: If business customers use the Open Telekom Cloud or SAP Cloud Services, for example, this leads to greenhouse gas savings of 50 percent compared with the operation of decentralized data centers, according to the lifecycle analysis. With the help of our Low Carbon Mobility Management, a parcel delivery company was able to save up to 20 percent fuel per freight and thus a total of around 341 tons of CO2 .

High-performance networks such as optical fiber also enable new use cases for ICT solutions that help save resources, energy and emissions. To stay close to customer needs, Deutsche Telekom is offering collaboration workshops for business customers of different sizes this spring.

Business customers: Sustainability community creates green services of tomorrow

Deutsche Telekom is initiating a three-part series of workshops with companies in the corporate customer segment to work together on sustainable IT solutions and services. More than 100 participants came to the kick-off of the so-called "Co-Creation Advisory Board". In the coming weeks, the company representatives will continue to work together in interdisciplinary teams in a design thinking setting, so that prototypes will emerge at the end. These are to produce needs-based solutions for companies for seven defined challenges, which will be presented on May 16.

Innovations for companies of all sizes

Small and medium-sized enterprises often have very specific needs - and great potential to advance sustainability with innovative solutions.

On the occasion of Earth Day on April 22, Deutsche Telekom is cooperating with the digitization experts from P3L to work with hundreds of companies in small moderated groups on solutions for reducing CO2. To prepare for the event, participants will receive inspiration from the P3L Action Finder, which is a global application example that shows how CO2 can be captured or saved through different approaches, new technologies or materials.

PRIVATE PERSONS: Every household counts

Innovative solutions for companies can be great levers. However, a climate-friendly future starts with each individual - and Earth Hour is also aimed first and foremost at private households. Consciously switching off the lights for an hour is an important symbol. The MagentaZuhause app from Telekom makes it easy to make a concrete contribution. The app offers tips on how to save energy and routines for automatically switching off the lights, for example. That way, no lamp burns longer than necessary. To coincide with Earth Hour, Telekom is offering a special Earth Hour set consisting of two smart LEDs and an adapter plug with consumption measurement at ww.smarthome.de from March 20 to April 23. LED lamps consume the least energy and smart LEDs only light up when they are needed. And with the adapter plug, you can keep track of the energy consumption of the devices at home. This turns one hour into many hours for the climate.