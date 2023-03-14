Men shop differently, women too

The shift to digital channels is one of the most important trends in retail, Bitkom states in its guide to e-commerce. 59 percent of citizens discover new products or brands via Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp. At the same time, 39 percent of the Germans surveyed tend to shop on social media more on the side. What do Germans buy most online? Clothing, shoes and accessories are right at the top with 78 percent. Followed by books (54 percent) and electronic accessories (52 percent).

Social media inspires the desire to buy

Did you know that men and women shop differently?

Women use different social platforms than men for online-shopping: According to YouGov, 40 percent of women shop via Instagram, compared to only 28 percent of men. Men, on the other hand, more often use Twitter (13 percent) and Twitch (12 percent) than women (4 and 3 percent, respectively).

Men are more likely to buy via YouTube (33 percent), women via Instagram (35 percent).

Bitkom also notes that men are more likely to share information about products purchased on social media (39 percent) than women (31 percent).

Digitally boosting the desire to go shopping

Retailers can meet the growing demands of shoppers with digitization. Telekom offers digital solutions for products that can be experienced in real life, high-quality advice or digital worlds of experience. How can retailers meet the expectations of shoppers?

Buy a book shopping as a 3D experience: At genialokal.de, visitors stroll virtually through a bookstore and chat with friends while browsing. Genialokal.de uses a digital twin for this realistic-looking shopping world, which has never been seen before in an online store.

Pimp out your digital closet and then switch seamlessly from online to in-store shopping? At Modehaus Fischer, this is possible: the webshop meinfischer.de, checkouts and merchandise management system, as well as all sales channels and processes, are interconnected - for the individual shopping experience of the future .

After the shopping frenzy is before the delivery

One of the most important criteria for store selection is fast delivery time (44 percent), according to the Bitkom study. How do logistics companies get in the "fast lane"?

With fleetmanagement solutions , logistics companies can plan their routes dynamically. In the event of traffic jams, this allows subsequent delivery traffic to take alternative routes. Delays can be avoided and delivery to customers can be optimized in the so-called "last mile".

Shipments of perishable goods can be tracked transparently with Smart Transport Monitoring trackers and temperature sensors. So you always know where the vehicle is at anytime. This prevents defective deliveries and provides customers with precise arrival times.

With digital delivery note , manufacturers, retailers and logistics providers reduce their process efforts. They increase efficiency at the delivery ramp and save paper: every participant in the logistics process has access to this kind of "dropbox" for logistics via a QR code according to precisely defined rights. Before, it took seven to ten days for a receipt to be scanned and to be made available for the customer. Now it happens almost in real time.

But, no matter how we shop: what is important for women and men alike, is the perfect shopping experience and the on time delivery. Do you?