STOP-HATE: Can offender training protect victims?

Perpetrator work is violence prevention and thus also an important contribution to victim protection, of this the pedagogue Oliver Windgassen and the psychologist Kay Wegner are convinced. They launched the STOP-HATE pilot project at the beginning of 2023, which is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth as part of the federal "Democracy Live!" program. STOP-HATE conducts online social training with people who have committed crimes of digital violence and hate crime on the Internet or in social media. The aim of the project is to bring about a long-term change in behavior toward non-violence on the part of the perpetrator.

"In the fight against hate online, it makes sense and is important to look at the causes of the violent act. Why did this person consciously decide to insult, threaten, defame other people? We are firmly convinced that violence and hatred are socially learned and can therefore be "unlearned". This is where we come in with STOP-HATE. Participants in our digital social training work on reflecting on their behavior, taking responsibility, and permanently stepping out of their spiral of violence and agitation," explains Kay Wegner.

Here's how the STOP-HATE program works

Who gets the chance to participate in the STOP-HATE program is decided by the judiciary. Instead of imposing a fine or prison sentence, defendants can be encouraged to participate in the resocialization program. Those who choose and participate can have their cases dismissed.

In weekly online group sessions, participants confront personal issues such as: Why do I insult, threaten, or denigrate others? What triggers trigger hate reactions in me? Where do my anger and aggression come from? How do I get away from my violence? In the group, the perpetrators deal intensively with their attitudes that promote violence and develop strategies for dealing with their attitudes, emotions, desires and needs in a socially acceptable way. The goal is to end hate and violence not only immediately, but permanently.

When insecurity turns into hate

"Often perpetrators* have experienced psychological or physical violence themselves in the course of their lives. Many have never felt they belonged, were recognized or valued. Aggression - including hate crime - usually results from deep disappointment and extreme insecurity," says psychologist Kay Wegner from 24 years of experience with violent and sexual offenders. Windgassen adds that it is therefore necessary to repeatedly call on hate-mongers to reflect on themselves instead of lecturing them: "The participants themselves must come to the realization that their actions have consequences. They must develop an awareness that they alone bear responsibility for their insults, threats of violence and hatred, and no one else. And they must actively decide to put an end to their violent actions. A lasting change in behavior always only comes from self-motivation. This is where STOP-HATE can support them."

STOP-HATE is not only supported by the federal program "Democracy Live!". ZIT, the Central Office for Combating Internet Crime of the Frankfurt General Prosecutor's Office, is also an exclusive cooperation partner of STOP-HATE. Deutsche Telekom has also included the project as a new partner in the " Against Hate on the Net" initiative.

The STOP-HATE website is currently under construction and will soon be available at stop-hate.de .