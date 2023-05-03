News from hubraum

How To Get Better At Hackathons: Part One

At our recent T Phone hackathon, participants competed in four different categories on our all-new T Phone Pro. This is nothing new! We’ve been organizing hackathons for over 10 years, and had so much fun at our recent hackathon that it made us want to put together the ultimate guide to the medium. Inside are tips for both hackers and hackathon organizers. Here to help? Mario Bodemann, our developer evangelist and hack emperor.

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Unlocking The Benefits: Is “Hello Tomorrow” a Must-Visit Conference?

30,000 corporates, investors, startups, researchers and institutions have gathered at Hello Tomorrow events over the last ten years. It’s one of the biggest annual conferences for investors and startups happening in Europe. Now make that 30,001 — last month, hubraum’s investment team took a trip to Paris for the prestigious conference.

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What ChatGPT can do is impressive — but AI can’t replace humans

We know what the future of work holds for robots and AI — but what about human beings? That’s the question we put to Miriam Mertens, the founder of DeepSkill (who we recently invested in). DeepSkill is an educational tech platform which empowers companies to train their employees in emotional skills. So why is EI — emotional intelligence — every bit as important as AI for future workplaces? We dug deep with Miriam.

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