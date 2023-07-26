We own the web: Five things about Web3

Five things to know about Web3
- Web3 gives people more power and transparency on the internet
In Web3, people fully control their data and identity online. Intermediary trading is no longer necessary. People exchange information directly with others. They are no longer dependent on authorities or third-party platforms. People design their own digital identities in Web3. This approach gives them more privacy, security and autonomy. Thus, Web3 creates an open, democratic, and user-driven internet ecosystem.
- Web3 offers financial freedom and global economic participation
Web3 enables economic inclusion for people around the world. With digital money and Web3 technologies, they can participate in the global economy, conduct secure transactions, and store value. Users no longer have to rely on traditional banks. This leads to economic empowerment. There is great potential in this to drive more inclusive growth. Web3 enables the reworking of traditional financial structures. It also offers financial freedom to people who have been excluded or underserved by traditional banks.
- Web3 means digital assets rethought
Web3 is transforming the way digital assets are handled through unique and secure non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs represent digital assets such as virtual real estate, event tickets, or ownership rights to physical objects. Individuals can also own and trade NFTs. Web3 creates an ecosystem that is accessible and equitable to all - regardless of their position or number of digital assets or capabilities. In this inclusive digital economy, industries and individuals can create, sell, and manage their own digital creations. They engage directly with purchasers and thus retain full control over their creations.
- Web3 is committed to a greener future
Web3 is committed to environmental protection and sustainability. It actively seeks alternatives to save energy and promotes environmentally conscious data storage. Web3 is committed to the responsible use of resources and promotes the development of environmentally friendly technologies . In this way, it contributes to a greener internet and a healthier future for the Earth.
- Web3 indicates solving problems and creating something new together
Collaboration drives Web3 and fosters an atmosphere of creativity and progress. People from all backgrounds - companies, organizations, developers, and interested individuals - can shape the new Internet. It's about sharing ideas and knowledge, exchanging different perspectives, making decisions and solving social problems together, driving innovation, and getting rewards for one's contributions from the community. Because the "outcome" is greater than any one person could achieve alone.
People, power and opportunity
In Web3 , the rules of the game are changing for people, businesses, and governments. The next generation of the Internet offers more freedom, security, and new opportunities to exercise power and significantly change the world. Let's discover Web3 together.