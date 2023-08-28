Are we being overtaken?

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"I'm nervous," admits Adel Al-Saleh, looking at the potential of AI. "Others can overtake us." As a member of the T-Systems board, he is responsible for large business customers. He wants to get everything out of AI for them, develop application scenarios, also with partners. And convince the companies: "We have to get started.

But aren't there still many ethical questions to be clarified? Also in terms of data protection, for example in the health sector? That is also a topic of the discussion. Nemat and Al-Saleh agree: it's urgent and at the same time, well-considered regulation is needed, something that discourages misuse of the technology, a "flexible regulatory framework", as Adel Al-Saleh puts it. "We need ethical AI for humans." Claudia Nemat highlights how far Telekom, for example, has already come in this regard. As a pioneer, the company has set itself AI guidelines and recently adopted a manifesto on the use of AI. Further training and information for employees are also very important: "We invest in this.

Telekom has set up two new units to work with AI in corporate practice, as Adel Al-Saleh describes. Both work hand in hand. The AI Competence Centre (AICC) unites the AI heads of the group. Located in Technology and Innovation, the AICC advises internally on how generative AI can best be used for the Telekom Group. And what is created there and can "scale" is taken up and expanded by the T-Systems AI Factory team. "We need scaling," says Al-Saleh.

Both agree that, given the pace, all this can only be done together. "Working together is the be-all and end-all," says Nemat.

Claudia Nemat's podcast format "Connecting the Dots" was recorded with an audience for the first time this time. The AI artwork "Machine Hallucination s - Satellite Simulations: B" by Refik Anadol at the Bonn headquarters served as the backdrop.