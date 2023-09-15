News from hubraum

Why is CEE a VC funding hotspot right now?

People say figures don’t lie. But don’t they? A cursory glance at the numbers might suggest it’s a bad time to invest in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) right now. But a deeper look at the context tells us a radically different story. We asked our resident investment expert, Cezary Iwan to explore exactly why CEE is so well placed to weather the economic downturn. Sounds interesting? Download the white paper on hubraum.com

Dispatches from the European Space Agency’s Italian campus and our IoT Space Challenge

San Francisco, Berlin, London,…Frascati? When you think of the world’s leading tech hubs, you might not immediately think of the picturesque city just 20km out of Rome – but possibly this is about to change. After all, it’s home to just one of the European Space Agency’s many campuses. The six startups enrolled on our IoT and space programme met there on July 11-12 for our intermediary session. The plan? For participants to gain hands-on-Earth Observation experience, report on their progress and meet ESA mentors and staff. hubraum spoke to those who attended to get the low down. Read the full article on hubraum.com .

