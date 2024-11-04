Bitcoin: Roots, Facts, and Future Prospects

A Response to the Global Financial Crisis

The emergence of Bitcoin dates back to the global financial crisis of 2008. During this time, many people lost trust in traditional financial institutions. In some countries, access to personal capital was denied, and people lost not only their jobs but also money and occasionally their homes. The crisis exposed the weaknesses of the existing financial system. This inspired an unknown developer - under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto - to create Bitcoin, a decentralized financial system.

His vision of a decentralized digital currency without the possibility of extensive human influence is reflected in the Bitcoin whitepaper . Bitcoin is based on blockchain technology and records transactions on average every 10 minutes in blocks. This brings the blocks and the transactions contained within them into chronological order. The blockchain is redundantly stored on thousands of computers worldwide.

In the process, Proof of Work converts energy into digital value. The energy expended per block not only secures the transactions belonging to that block but also retroactively secures all others. Thus, it is impossible to reverse past transactions without first altering subsequent blocks, as all blocks are interwoven. Each new block effectively strengthens the security of all previous transactions through the required energy expenditure. Manipulations are nearly impossible due to the enormous amount of energy required. To compromise the Bitcoin network, potential attackers need more than 51 percent of the total computing power of the Bitcoin network, known as a 51-percent attack. Due to high decentralization and significantly increased computing power, the so-called hashrate, this scenario is (almost) excluded. So-called "miners" solve hash algorithms to verify transactions and secure the network.

Facts: Bitcoin at a Glance

Bitcoin was introduced in 2009 and has since proven to be extremely robust. The last outage occurred in 2013 and lasted only 8 hours. Bitcoin has now been running for over 11 years without interruptions, making it one of the world's most secure IT networks.

Numbers, Data, Facts:

Transaktionen: The Bitcoin network records between 500,000 to 750,000 transactions daily.

The Bitcoin network records between 500,000 to 750,000 transactions daily. Volumen: On average, 800,000 Bitcoins are sent daily, corresponding to a transaction volume of over $50 billion.

On average, 800,000 Bitcoins are sent daily, corresponding to a transaction volume of over $50 billion. Gebühren: The current average fee for sending Bitcoin is between 50 cents and 2 dollars . The transaction fee is independent of the value of Bitcoin sent. For comparison: According to the World Bank, fees for global transfers average over 6.35 percent of the transferred amount.

The current average fee for sending Bitcoin is between 50 cents and 2 dollars . The transaction fee is independent of the value of Bitcoin sent. For comparison: According to the World Bank, fees for global transfers average over 6.35 percent of the transferred amount. ETFs: More than 950,000 Bitcoins, worth over $63 billion , have been accumulated since the launch of the first Bitcoin ETFs (exchange-traded funds) in the USA by asset managers like Blackrock, Fidelity, and others. The trend continues to rise.

More than 950,000 Bitcoins, worth over $63 billion , have been accumulated since the launch of the first Bitcoin ETFs (exchange-traded funds) in the USA by asset managers like Blackrock, Fidelity, and others. The trend continues to rise. Lightning: With the Lightning Network, Bitcoin has its own payment solution that allows transactions to be sent worldwide quickly and cost-effectively. The transaction capacity of Lightning is estimated at about one million transactions per second , compared to VISA with about 40,000 transactions per second.

Bitcoin in the Energy Industry

Bitcoin is not only an asset but also an energy converter. Worldwide, miners can regulate the necessary power consumption for hardware in seconds. This allows miners to flexibly adjust their energy consumption and access excess energy in the power grid.

This characteristic has made Bitcoin interesting for various industrial applications. In Texas, Bitcoin miners actively help absorb electricity to prevent overloads and stabilize the grid. In case of overproduction of electricity, either the plants must be shut down, or the electricity must be sold to foreign countries at low or even negative prices. Over- or underproduction occurs mainly due to weather fluctuations, especially with renewable energy sources. Bitcoin mining can act as a flexible consumer to balance these fluctuations by absorbing excess energy and stabilizing the power grid. This can shorten the amortization periods for new wind and solar plants. Additionally, the expansion of these plants could be promoted through better planning and economic profitability.

According to a recent study by the Digital Assets Research Institute, more than 56.7 percent of all Bitcoin mining operators already use green energy. In recent years, a positive trend toward renewable energy sources has emerged. This development shows that the mining industry is increasingly adopting sustainable practices to improve its environmental footprint and meet growing demands. These factors promote the increased use of renewable energies in Bitcoin mining. This contributes to reducing CO2 emissions and supports the long-term sustainability of the industry.

Conclusion

Bitcoin has evolved from a revolutionary idea to an established digital asset that is gaining increasing importance not only in the financial world but also in the industry. Although Bitcoin has a high energy demand, many benefits such as decentralization, security, censorship resistance, free global value transfer, protection against confiscation, and the ability to convert energy into digital value justify its power consumption. These properties are already being utilized in various industrial mining applications.

Whether as a digital asset or as a tool for stabilizing power grids - the application possibilities are diverse and promising.