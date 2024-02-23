Seamless networking: PHYTunes revolutionizes Internet performance throughout the home

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The Problem

In an age dominated by the need for constant connectivity, many face the frustration of unreliable and inconsistent internet performance within their homes. Dead zones, signal drops, and varying speeds especially in big areas between two internet sources have become familiar challenges, hindering our ability to seamlessly navigate the digital landscape. Recognizing these issues, PHYTunes set out to redefine the way we experience connectivity within the confines of our homes.

The old Method

Traditionally, resolving connectivity issues involved cumbersome solutions such as range extenders, signal boosters, or complicated network configurations. While these methods might offer temporary relief, they often fall short of providing a holistic and lasting solution. The reliance on outdated techniques not only adds complexity but also fails to address the evolving demands of our increasingly interconnected lifestyles. It became clear that a new approach was needed to break free from the limitations of the past.

The New Method

Enter PHYTunes, a Start-up which is supported by Hubraum, Telekom’s Tech incubator. PHYTunes delivers a groundbreaking solution, a paradigm shift in the way we approach connectivity at home. The advent of Open RAN standards, cloud-based edge networks, and cloud-based 5G cores is creating the opportunity for PHYTunes to change the way connectivity is serviced, from the edge to the inside of buildings where 80% of mobile traffic is generated. PHYTunes breakthrough technology takes advantage of existing and new cabling to deliver wireless signals directly to where the end-users are present, thereby providing a dramatic reduction in cost, a major improvement in end-user experience, higher security and a reduced environmental impact. No more dead zones, no more disruptions – just a reliable, high-performance network that adapts to your needs. PHYTunes new method is not just an improvement; it's a revolution in home connectivity, setting the stage for a smarter and more connected future.