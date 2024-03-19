Hate Speech: The power of language

Aggressive language online: How does this happen?

Almost 90 percent of internet users believe that hate speech is on the rise online. This is one of the findings of the representative study "Loud hate - quiet withdrawal" [German: Lauter Hass – leiser Rückzug]*. The growing hatred also goes hand in hand with increasing aggression in language. Why is this the case? People often feel braver behind the screen. They write things that they would probably never say face to face. In addition, anonymity lowers the inhibition threshold.

Another factor is the speed at which information spreads. On social media, news and opinions are shared in a matter of seconds without enough time to think about the consequences. This urge for speed often leads to people acting impulsively and not giving enough consideration to the impact of their words on others.

The consequences of aggressive language online usually remain hidden from those spreading it, as they do not see the reactions of their counterparts. Those directly affected cite social withdrawal and psychological complaints as consequences. Escape from the Internet alone is often no longer enough to escape the effects. Internet users who are not directly affected by hate are also influenced: they withdraw from discourse, express their political opinions less often or are deliberately more cautious in their wording in order to avoid possible hate.

The role of algorithms: Amplifiers of extremes

Algorithms also play a crucial role in the spread of aggressive language. Platforms such as Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok or YouTube use complex algorithms to display content. They are designed to arouse interest and keep us on the platform for as long as possible. The algorithms tend to favor controversial and emotional content, as this is more likely to be liked, shared or commented on. This leads to extreme opinions and polarizing content being displayed more often, which in turn can lead to increased aggression and the spread of hate.

Framing and stereotypes: how language shapes our perception

Hate or racism are not always recognizable at first glance. Language can also deliberately fuel discourse, by subtly creating images and evoking associations. This is called framing. It describes the practice of promoting a certain interpretation or evaluation of information through the targeted choice of words and contextualization in order to consciously control the perception and reaction of the audience. One example is the word 'wave of refugees'. It suggests images of an unstoppable and overwhelming mass and has often been used in a targeted manner since 2016 to stir up fear and defensiveness.

Framing usually makes use of widespread stereotypes - and reinforces them. Stereotypes are overgeneralized and simplified ideas about a group of people that are based on prejudices and cultural assumptions. They are often misleading and unfair as they do not take into account individual differences within a group.

Framing and stereotyping are mechanisms that often play a role in the context of populism, for example to offer supposedly simple solutions to complex problems. However, linguistic meanings can also change again through re-framing, i.e. the reinterpretation of information. This happens when terms are placed in new contexts, as the media start-up for Muslim women's voices shows: it calls itself a 'headscarf-girls' and thus reinterprets the insult into a strong self-designation.

A positive approach to language: bridges instead of barriers

Despite the challenges posed by language on the internet, there are ways to deal with it positively. It starts with becoming aware of the impact of our words and choosing them accordingly.

The following tips can help:

Show empathy

Concrete tip: Before you post a comment, take a moment to look at the situation from the other person's perspective. Ask yourself: "How would I feel if someone replied to me like that?"

Example : "I understand that this issue is very important to you and that you have strong feelings about it. Even if I have a different opinion, I respect your point of view."

Concrete tip: Before you post a comment, take a moment to look at the situation from the other person's perspective. Ask yourself: "How would I feel if someone replied to me like that?" : "I understand that this issue is very important to you and that you have strong feelings about it. Even if I have a different opinion, I respect your point of view." Communicate with respect

Concrete tip: Use language that is inclusive and free of offensive language. Instead of directly attacking someone for an opinion, focus on the topic and not the person.

Example : "Interesting point! However, I see it differently. Let's look at the different perspectives to better understand the topic."

Concrete tip: Use language that is inclusive and free of offensive language. Instead of directly attacking someone for an opinion, focus on the topic and not the person. : "Interesting point! However, I see it differently. Let's look at the different perspectives to better understand the topic." Put facts above emotions

Concrete tip: Back up your arguments with verified sources and data. Avoid making statements that are based solely on emotions or unfounded assertions.

Example : "According to [source], it shows that... This supports the idea that... What do you think about this?"

Concrete tip: Back up your arguments with verified sources and data. Avoid making statements that are based solely on emotions or unfounded assertions. : "According to [source], it shows that... This supports the idea that... What do you think about this?" Critical questioning

Concrete tip: Check the credibility of information before you share it. Look at the source: Is it trustworthy? Are there conflicting opinions or further evidence?

Example : "I noticed that this information comes mainly from a single source. Do we have any other perspectives or data we should consider?"

Concrete tip: Check the credibility of information before you share it. Look at the source: Is it trustworthy? Are there conflicting opinions or further evidence? : "I noticed that this information comes mainly from a single source. Do we have any other perspectives or data we should consider?" Have constructive discussions

Concrete tip: Focus your communication on the goal of finding solutions together or at least developing a better mutual understanding. Avoid taking a position that is all about winning or losing.

Example : "This is a complex issue. I have understood your position. Thank you for explaining it to me. Even if we still disagree on this point."

Language influences our digital interactions. By consciously choosing to use language respectfully and sensitively, we can help to build bridges between people, both online and offline.

Source : *The study " Lauter Hass – leiser Rückzug [engl. “Loud hate - quiet withdrawal]- How hate on the internet threatens democratic discourse " was produced within the competence network against hate on the internet. It was published in February 2024 by "Das NETTZ", “Gesellschaft für Medienpädagogik und Kommunikationskultur (GMK)”, HateAid and "Neue deutsche Medienmacher*innen".