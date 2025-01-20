Partnering for Streaming Excellence: How Deutsche Telekom and NPAW Ensure best in class Video Quality

How do you ensure smooth video streaming across millions of devices in different countries, all while tackling unpredictable network challenges? Deutsche Telekom faced this question head-on and found a solution by partnering with NPAW, a leader in video analytics.

This collaboration combines real-time insights with advanced technology to address disruptions, improve performance, and enhance customer service. In this case study, we’ll explore how Deutsche Telekom and NPAW are working together to solve streaming challenges and deliver a better experience for users everywhere.

The Problem

In the fast-paced world of digital entertainment, Deutsche Telekom is tackling a challenge that can impact the user experience of its video streaming service across different countries. Despite using adaptive streaming technologies for an awesome video experience, glitches and disruptions can still happen, especially when the network gets tricky.

Imagine this: Deutsche Telekom's video streaming service is like a big playground filled with all kinds of devices, each with its own quirks and often not even from Telekom. Trying to fix issues is a digital adventure, like searching for a needle in a haystack. And let's not forget the time warp – finding solutions can feel like a slow-motion chase in a highspeed digital race.

Deutsche Telekom has teamed up with Nice People At Work (NPAW), a global leader in technology innovations that specializes in analyzing video quality of experience for online video streaming services. Together, they are addressing video streaming challenges across various countries and devices.

With everyone wanting personalized and super-fast customer service, Deutsche Telekom is making sure its agents get real-time info. The goal? Quickly finding why your streaming hiccupped and seeing if fixes prove effect. Using the NPAW Suite's Video Analytics tool, Deutsche Telekom now has a unified platform to ensure consistent metrics and compare video streaming performance across its expansive global presence.

The Solution

The NPAW Suite's Video Analytics tool, empowers Deutsche Telekom to effectively monitor video streaming metrics, identify areas for improvement, and implement best practices across its network of countries in real time. This forward-thinking approach showcases Deutsche Telekom's commitment to staying ahead in the digital realm and ensuring that users receive an exceptional customer service.

Adaptability is a key feature of the NPAW Suite. Not only does it offer a powerful yet easy to use WebUI but also a variety of interfaces that integrate perfectly with Deutsche Telekom’s analytics backends.

Real-time analysis is crucial for an effective customer experience. When a customer reaches out for support, the customer care agent has all the necessary information at hand, as it is automatically fetched from NPAW Suite’s backend, allowing the identification and resolution of real time video streaming issues.

The Impact

The impact is twofold: a win for Deutsche Telekom as a company, but more importantly for the users of its video streaming service. Thanks to the NPAW Suite's Video Analytics tool, Deutsche Telekom unlocked a better video experience and faster, personalized customer service. Insights can be shared among the different countries, ensuring optimizations in one country also benefit users in other countries.

Consider a tangible example: Using the NPAW Suite's Video Analytics tool, Deutsche Telekom monitors how many devices are experiencing issues like buffer underruns, which users may notice as brief video freezes. The result? A remarkable decrease of up to 50% in devices facing buffer underruns. Importantly, the improvements weren't limited to one country but applied to the whole footprint, raising the bar for video streaming experiences across Europe.

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