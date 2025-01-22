MWC 2025: We are counting the days

Experts from telecommunications and many other sectors are once again preparing for the highlight of the year. From March 3 to 6, they will meet at the MWC in Barcelona. Deutsche Telekom will be there with its stand in Hall 3.

“Shaping technology for all”

Its motto: “Shaping technology for all”. Deutsche Telekom wants to give people access to the digital world with the aim of making life easier and enriching it. It wants to promote participation and connect people with everything that is important in their personal and business lives. For the appearance at MWC 2025, this means:

Solutions for all customers, i.e. technology that puts humans at the center. And on a global scale, with products and platforms in the EU and the USA.

Technology leadership with the most resilient and secure networks and technological sovereignty. Deutsche Telekom sees itself as a pioneer for the future of autonomous networks.

Telekom AI - beyond the hype: practical benefits for all customers

Also back at the start: the “hubraum” team, which promotes start-ups. “hubraum” is Deutsche Telekom's so-called “Tech Incubator”. The team will be presenting nine start-ups and a T-Labs showcase in the 4YFN (4 years from now) area in Hall 8.1. The topics range from AI to network management, network security, energy / green tech and WiFi sensing.

The Deutsche Telekom team at MWC 2025 and behind the scenes sees itself as #bestteamintheindustry. They are eagerly awaiting the trade fair and counting down the days until the start on March 3. Be there too - on site or online in the live stream of the Deutsche Telekom stage program (see below)!

Background: “The world's largest connectivity event”

Getting into conversation with customers, experts and start-ups, deepening partnerships in the industry and supplier relationships: The MWC is also a marketplace for communication and networking around new solutions. It is hosted by the GSM Association. The industry association describes the trade fair as the “world's largest and most influential connectivity event”. Last year, it attracted over 2,700 exhibitors. 101,000 decision-makers from over 200 countries and regions visited the four-day trade fair. Around 27,000 of them came to the Deutsche Telekom booth.

In the coming weeks, you will find more and more topics and details in advance here in our special. Information on the Deutsche Telekom stage program are available here: mwc.telekom.com . Highlight on March 3: the Deutsche Telekom press conference with Claudia Nemat, Board Member for Technology & Innovation - on site at the stand and in the live stream at www.telekom.com/media

Visit us - in Barcelona or online Experience our products and services live. From March 3 to 6, 2025, you will find Deutsche Telekom in hall 3 at booth 3M31. We look forward to seeing you. All events will be streamed live. Stage program and events - coming soon here: mwc.telekom.com