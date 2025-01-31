Together for a Sovereign Digital Future in Europe

An article by Christine Knackfuss-Nikolic, Chief Technology Officer T-Systems, and Andreas Fier, Regulatory Strategy & Projects Deutsche Telekom.

Europe is facing a cloud dilemma: our continent has limited control over cloud data centers and risks falling behind in the development of artificial intelligence (AI). To remain competitive, Europe urgently needs a sovereign, cross-border infrastructure that efficiently pools computing power and meets the real-time demands of industry.

Recent global developments highlight the pressing need for Europe to strengthen its digital sovereignty. This is about more than just data security: Europe needs the ability to develop and control technologies while retaining ownership of its data. Our digital sovereignty is built on three key pillars:

Data Sovereignty: Full control over one’s own data.

Full control over one’s own data. Operational Sovereignty: Independent control and operation of critical infrastructures and processes.

Independent control and operation of critical infrastructures and processes. Technological Sovereignty: The ability to independently develop, build, and control key technologies.

However, Europe risks losing these capabilities. In cloud data centers, and the AI trained and deployed within them, non-European solutions dominate. The announcements of "Stargate" and "Deepseek" are shaking up the tech world. The technological competition continues to escalate.

To address this, Deutsche Telekom and T-Systems, in collaboration with partners like Fraunhofer, IONOS, SAP, and Schwarz Digits, have developed concrete recommendations. These were coordinated by the German Academy of Science and Engineering (acatech) to establish a powerful, sustainable, and independent European offering. The market is starting to shift.

Big Tech Dominates Cloud Infrastructure

Large U.S.-based cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud account for over 70% of the European cloud market. These “Big Tech” companies not only set technological standards but also influence the economic and legal conditions under which European customers operate.

The problem: where data is stored or processed often remains unclear. This raises the risk that sensitive company and customer data from Europe could be exposed or moved elsewhere, for example, to locations with cheaper energy costs. Additionally, the U.S. Cloud Act requires U.S. providers to hand over data to authorities on request, regardless of where the data is stored.

Cloud, Edge, and AI: Boosting Competitiveness

Whether for businesses, private individuals, or public institutions, data centers are essential for storing large amounts of data securely and efficiently. However, true innovation and competitive advantage arise only through intelligent data processing, innovative cloud applications, and the use of AI.

In situations requiring rapid responses — such as robots in automated warehouses avoiding obstacles — real-time computing power is crucial. In autonomous driving, it can even be life-saving: self-driving cars generate up to 4,000 gigabytes of data per hour, including camera images and radar signals. These data must be analyzed in milliseconds to make split-second decisions, such as emergency braking.

This is where edge computing plays a key role: data is processed locally, where it is generated, rather than being sent to a central cloud over long distances. This reduces latency and eases the load on central infrastructure. However, Europe is not yet adequately prepared for industrial demands in either edge computing or cloud infrastructure.

150 Partners for Europe’s “Super Cloud”

To strengthen European competitiveness and consolidate funding for data ecosystems, the EU has launched the “8ra” initiative. This initiative is part of the Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI). The goal is to create a “multi-provider cloud-edge continuum”: a connected, sovereign digital infrastructure for Europe, by Europe. Cloud and edge technologies from various providers will be combined using open standards.

The vision: a “super cloud” that combines the collective power of a Europe-wide network with the advantages of hyperscalers. This super cloud will address the weaknesses of hyperscalers by focusing on digital sovereignty. The aim is to protect and empower European businesses by keeping sensitive data securely within European data centers.

Currently, twelve EU member states and about 150 partners — including industry leaders like SAP, Siemens, Bosch, Telefónica, Orange, and Airbus — are working on an open European operating system. This system will enable seamless data and application migration between cloud providers. Deutsche Telekom, as a strategic infrastructure partner, contributes expertise in secure and sustainable connectivity, innovative applications (e.g., autonomous logistics), and cloud platform orchestration.

The Cloud-Edge Continuum: More Than Just Data Centers

Together, we are addressing an urgent market need: high-performance computing power at the network edge, with minimal latency — a critical factor for industries like manufacturing, automotive, and logistics.

Europe’s goal by 2030: 10,000 connected edge-cloud nodes. In the future, this could grow to 100,000 data centers across Europe.

The “8ra” initiative offers numerous benefits and opportunities for the European economy:

Increased Performance: Networking data centers and edge nodes maximizes computing power and consolidates resources across the entire network — without vendor lock-in. Continuous Innovation: Updates at various locations keep the entire network up-to-date. New processors, optimized AI accelerators, and improved storage technologies open doors for innovation. Resilience Through Distributed Infrastructure: Geographically distributed edge nodes across Europe ensure maximum reliability. Even if one location experiences an outage, the rest of the network remains operational. Sustainability and Energy Efficiency: Local data processing in the edge continuum reduces the need for long-distance data transfers, saving energy. Individual edges can be turned on or off as needed, like traffic lights. Security and Data Protection: The open-source operating system ensures the highest security standards and full control over data processing and storage.

Digital Sovereignty as a Vision for Europe’s Future

Conclusion: By establishing unified standards and interoperability, European providers can offer a competitive alternative to tech giants. Businesses need not fear losing sovereignty over their data, operations, and technologies. Governments play a crucial role as anchor customers, providing legal clarity and building market trust in new technologies.

It is vital that we, as Europeans, act now to shape our digital future. Together. For a united, strong, and secure cloud — made in Europe.