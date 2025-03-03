Beyond the Share Button – Using technical solutions to combat disinformation.

Artificial intelligence (AI) makes them increasingly easy to create and distribute. Who doesn't know this? A lurid headline and emotionally appealing content seduce us to share spontaneously without first questioning the content of a post.

According to the World Economic Forum's World Risk Report 2025, AI-generated misinformation is one of the biggest global risks in the coming years.

But AI can also be part of the solution. That's why Deutsche Telekom is working on technologies against disinformation as part of its social commitment.

One approach that is currently being pursued is an app solution for fact-checking. According to the motto "Share it first with the app, then with the world!", content from social media or messenger services should be able to be shared easily and intuitively with the app via a button. The app compares the content with renowned fact-checking organizations. The result can then be shared back to the source. A first prototype has already been developed.

Find out more on the panel on March 3, 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., by Melanie Kubin-Hardewig, Vice President, Group Corporate Responsibility at Deutsche Telekom and Sina Laubenstein, Program Director at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD).

💡 Are you interested in learning more about it and contributing your expertise? Do you want a solution against disinformation for your company? Can you imagine a partnership? You can contact us via this contact option .

You can find out more about disinformation and Deutsche Telekom's social commitment in Special #GegenHassImNetz .

