MWC trade fair: Deutsche Telekom celebrates record number of visitors

About 28.000 visitors in four days. Deutsche Telekom thus set a new record. This was not surprising: topics around AI and connectivity and also the booth itself attracted people. The focus was on Deutsche Telekom's AI phone, right from the beginning of the trade fair. Interested visitors wanted to experience it up close. Broadcast teams lined up, and media from all over the world included the topic in their news. Just one year after Deutsche Telekom presented its concept for an AI phone at the trade fair, it presented the next step to everyone. The device will be available in Germany later this year.

There was also significant interest in Deutsche Telekom's additional AI topics, whether it was the AI integrated into the MeinMagenta app for all customers or WiFi sensing, which transforms the home router into an alarm system. Or in digital lure traps for hackers, so-called honeypots. Deutsche Telekom is also using AI to improve patient care in hospitals. And in Deutsche Telekom networks, the technology makes optimizations when, for example, overload scenarios are about to arise.

Debuts at altitude

Keyword connectivity: A drone also attracted people to the booth as an eye-catcher. It becomes a flying mobile antenna, for example in areas with no coverage. And it goes even higher: Together with Google, Deutsche Telekom has shown sending and receiving SMS via satellite for the first time in Europe on a commercially available smartphone, with the Google Pixel 9.

"We shape technology for all"

The booth was crowded when Claudia Nemat, Board Member for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom, presented everything in detail as part of the Magenta Keynote. Her mantra: "We shape technology for all. And bring the innovative power of AI closer to people."

At its trade fair appearance this year, Deutsche Telekom emphasized the seamless connection between people, nature and innovative technology. An eye-catcher: a huge 3D Telekom logo as an invitation to an interactive world of experience on a booth area of around 1,000 square meters. "Once again this year, we have impressively demonstrated how we combine humans and technology - innovatively, emotionally and socially relevant," says Antje Hundhausen, who is responsible for the topic of 3D brand experience at Deutsche Telekom and thus also for the booth appearance.



