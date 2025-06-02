‘Open your eyes’ - Telekom and partners position themselves with a new campaign against hate on the Internet

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Our behaviour is getting rougher. Hate has found its way from the internet into our everyday lives. Whether in comment columns, messenger groups, chats or forums: people are deliberately intimidated, insulted or marginalised online. Marginalised groups in particular suffer massively from the slurs, insults and threats they are subjected to online. But hate doesn't just affect them, it harms us as a society. The Competence Network Against Online Hate presented alarming figures in a study in 2024:

87% of internet users think hate speech has increased in recent years.

62% of women express their political opinions less frequently online.

60% of people with a visible migration background are deliberately more cautious in their posts.

82% of respondents fear that hate speech jeopardises diversity on the internet.

66% of those affected by hate speech have changed their profile on the platform from public to private.

Taking responsibility - yesterday, today and tomorrow

For years, Deutsche Telekom has been sending a strong signal in favour of respectful coexistence with its ‘#AgainstHateSpeech’ initiative, thus fulfilling its social responsibility.

The ‘Open your eyes’ campaign published in June 2025 makes it clear that the commitment to an open society and a network in which no one has to be afraid starts with our personal perception.

60 seconds against looking away

The centrepiece of the campaign is a one-minute film that transfers the communicative attacks on the internet to our real everyday world. The suffering of those affected is intensified because, at the crucial moment, those around them choose to turn a blind eye.

But this is precisely where the film ends on a positive note: As soon as we decide to open our eyes and raise our voices and take action, the cycle of consternation and perpetrator victimisation is broken.

The partners of the ‘Open your eyes’ campaign:

Teachtoday

Troubles – including those triggered by hate, hostility, threats, and verbal abuse online – don’t have to be borne alone. TelefonSeelsorge®, a German counseling hotline, supports victims of hate speech. It advocates dialing down the hate in our verbal interactions and encourages people to remain respectful even when their opinions diverge.

website: https://www.teachtoday.de/

ichbinhier e.V.

The “ichbinhier e.V.” association aims to sensitize people to the issue of online hate and explains the causes of hate speech as well as the distribution and the effects of such speech. It supports people and institutions in all areas of society in being prepared for digital attacks and stands for more digital civil courage. website: https://www.ichbinhier.eu/

internet-Beschwerdestelle.de

The ‘Internet-Beschwerdestelle.de’ is a joint portal of eco - eco - Verband der Internetwirtschaft e. V. and the Freiwilligen Selbstkontrolle Multimedia-Diensteanbieter e.V. (FSM). It is a contact point for Internet users to obtain information on how to use the Internet more safely, but also to submit complaints about content on the Internet that jeopardises the protection of young people.

website: internet-Beschwerdestelle.de /