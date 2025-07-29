“We need our own cloud solutions. We need data centers.” With these words, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made a point that is on the minds of many. Because it's not just about technology. It's about our sovereignty, our independence – and whether we in Europe will be able to play a role in the future or will only be allowed to watch as artificial intelligence, data processing, and digital business models set the pace. This is not a rhetorical gesture, but a political signal. Because technological dependence on non-European providers is real – and it is growing.

The federal government wants AI gigafactories in Germany – powerful data centers for a new era of digital applications. The message: computing power must not be an imported commodity. Data, especially sensitive data, belongs in European hands. And digital value creation should take place where the real benefits are felt: here, in our companies, our administrations, our hospitals.

Solutions are needed now

What German companies need now: a digital infrastructure that delivers what it promises. One that is capable of not only thinking about AI, but also operating it. One that understands and respects the regulatory framework – yet still enables innovation. The good news is that most companies have realized that nothing works without digital transformation. The bad news is that many are still frozen in the headlights.

The desire for digital independence is not a national quirk, but a logical step in a world where digital infrastructure, data, and IT systems have long been geopolitically relevant. Those who rely solely on hyperscalers for the cloud today are not only relinquishing control, but also their power to shape the future. That is dangerous. And it is avoidable.

Strong in Germany and Europe

It is no coincidence that the analyst firm Pierre Audoin Consultants has just ranked us – Telekom & T-Systems – number one among B2B ICT service providers in Germany. For over 20 years, we have been playing a key role in shaping the development and use of cloud technologies. We began virtualizing server infrastructures back in 2004. This makes us one of the European pioneers in providing companies with dynamically scalable IT resources.

We deliver what companies need: connectivity, data centers, cloud platforms, AI applications, application expertise, and cybersecurity—all from a single source, coordinated, scalable, and GDPR-compliant. And above all: here. In Germany. And in Europe. Because we are also among the leaders across Europe and, according to PAC, are “one of the fastest-growing providers in the top 15” in IT services.

Leadership is needed – not just technology

Today, it is no longer a question of whether companies want to digitize. The vast majority have understood that there is no alternative. What is missing is guidance. A clear path.

Today, digitalization is a complex bundle of competencies. AI, cloud, cybersecurity, plus a shortage of skilled workers, regulations – often all at the same time. What companies need now is a stable basic supply in the digital space. An infrastructure that grows with them, that is secure, that not only asserts European values but also reliably implements them.

Together instead of against each other

The question of who would use an AI gigafactory is a rhetorical one. From clinics to automotive companies, from government agencies to small and medium-sized businesses—the demand is there. We are talking about applications that require extremely powerful hardware: 100,000 GPUs is a realistic estimate. Added to this are high-performance networks, security architectures, automated platforms for machine learning – all embedded in an energy-efficient, interoperable, and open infrastructure.

And this is precisely where we now need to deliver as a network: politics, business, science. We need cooperation, not competition – not even between European countries. If you want to be sovereign, you have to cooperate.

Sovereignty Made Simple.

The debate about sovereignty must be translated into implementation and utilization. Now it's time to say: Sovereignty Made Simple. Just do it! We at Telekom are ready to do our part – with expertise, infrastructure, and investment. Together with NVIDIA, we are already setting the course for a European AI infrastructure.

But we are also convinced that sovereignty and digitalization are not a walk in the park, but a sprint – one that cannot be mastered alone. What do German companies need now? A digital home that deserves the name. And the courage to build it together.