Logistics AI Agent automates processes – no IT expertise needed

The Logistics AI Agent brings shipping documents into the digital world. Integrated into a mobile app, it enables users to effortlessly scan shipping documents with their smartphone and provides assistance in completing them, offering multiple foreign languages. An AI agent is an intelligent software program that autonomously plans tasks, takes actions, and makes decisions to achieve specific goals using artificial intelligence, all without requiring constant human intervention. For shipping documents, the AI Agent takes charge by verifying critical details: Is the form complete? Is all information legible? Does the delivery address actually exist? What break times are to be calculated for the drivers? Simultaneously, the AI system transfers this data into the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. This way, it can initiate subsequent processes, such as triggering payments once goods are successfully received.

Effortlessly simple: modular AI Agents

At the heart of the AI agent there is Telekom Business GPT, a Large Language Model (LLM) designed to understand, process, and generate human-like language. Next to it, the n8n process designer uses a graphical representation to break down the complex process into small, manageable components, presenting them as workflow diagram. These range from order receipt and sender verification to data review via Business GPT, calculation of relevant values, and data management – such as returning information to the user or storage in a database.

With its modular, building-block approach, the process designer allows individual steps to be arranged, connected, and reorganized on a virtual canvas. This visual representation makes it easy to see where the automation process currently stands. As a low-code application, it requires no programming expertise.

The ultimate goal: fully digital logistics

Employees in logistics planning can now focus on their core tasks instead of wasting time checking documents and searching for information. While this is the basic functionality of the AI agent, its modular, low-code design allows companies to incorporate a variety of smart enhancements. For example, drivers can receive real-time updates on their expected arrival times, identify the most efficient routes, and track weather conditions along the way. With Deutsche Telekom’s modular interface system ( Magenta Business API ), companies can easily add features like telephony, SMS, chat, and network services. So, the AI agent takes proactive action in case of delays, automatically sending live updates to recipients via SMS.

From the warehouse to the driver’s cab, the loading dock, and the office, the entire logistics chain becomes faster, more efficient, and user-friendly. As a key enabler of fully digital workflows, the AI agent is redefining logistics automation.

More information

Blog: The AI revolution takes off

Easy and simple: AI agents

AI at Deutsche Telekom