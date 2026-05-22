Shutoff of our SMS news service We are continuously developing our services.

Therefore, we are discontinuing our SMS news service as of May 22, 2026 .

From this point on, we will no longer send messages via SMS.

The good news is that many of you are already using our updates by e-mail at the same time – and this is exactly what we will be focusing on even more in the future.

Our e-mail newsletter offers you all the news about Deutsche Telekom quickly, conveniently and in the usual quality.

👉 Subscribe to our newsletter now Of course, you will continue to stay up to date at all times via our website and our social media channels.

For journalistic inquiries or further information, you will find the right contact persons her e.

Thank you for your interest and loyalty to our news service.