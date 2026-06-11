Optical fiber for property owners: Why the connection is worthwhile

Optical fiber is currently considered the most capable and future-ready technology for broadband service over the long term. With an optical fiber connection, data is transmitted as light signals through Optical fiber cables. This enables significantly higher and more stable transmission speeds than conventional copper-based lines, such as those used for DSL or cable connections. An optical fiber connection therefore provides the foundation for high Bandwidth and stable connections. At the same time, it can help preserve a property's appeal and long-term viability.

For owners of single-family and multifamily homes, this increasingly raises the following questions:

Why does Optical fiber make sense for my property?

What benefits does an optical fiber connection offer landlords and property owners?

Are there costs for connecting the home?

How involved is the installation?

What steps are required for the connection?

This guide explains why an optical fiber connection can make sense for property owners and what steps are needed to get connected.

Why Optical fiber is becoming important for property owners

Optical fiber can increase a property's appeal and support its marketability. An Optical fiber connection offers a competitive advantage over alternatives without modern internet connectivity. Especially in areas where Optical fiber is not yet widely available, a property with high-speed internet stands out. Demand for high-performance internet connections has been rising for years.

When searching for a home or buying property, many people now specifically consider the internet service available. More and more renters and buyers who rely on working from home and high Bandwidth avoid properties with slow DSL or cable connections and prefer homes with an Optical fiber connection. This can be a key advantage when renting or selling a property and can increase its appeal.

An Optical fiber connection offers several benefits:

• high, stable Bandwidth,

• fast upload and download speeds,

• strong performance even when many devices are used at the same time,

• infrastructure designed to meet long-term future needs,

• and appealing digital features for the property.

Properties with Optical fiber are also better positioned to meet the growing demands of digitalization. This includes smart heating controls, security systems, and charging infrastructure for electric mobility. An Optical fiber connection can therefore help properties remain competitive over the long term and make them easier to rent or sell.

What role does the property owner play in fiber deployment?

For single-family homes, the connection process is especially straightforward because no approval from other parties is required. The property owner can coordinate the connection directly with the network operator.

For multifamily buildings, approval for the installation is generally also the responsibility of the property owner or homeowners association. Without this approval, the network operator usually cannot carry out the necessary work on the property or in the building.

Property owners therefore play a central role in fiber deployment.

Are there costs for a fiber-optic connection?

Many property owners assume that a fiber-optic connection comes with high costs. In fact, Deutsche Telekom, as the network operator, generally covers the cost of the building connection during the expansion phase if property owners give their consent in time. If a fiber-optic connection is not ordered during an expansion phase, a later connection may involve additional costs, depending on the network operator. Once the regular expansion phase has ended, a later request for a building connection may also involve longer wait times.

Property owners should therefore find out about the options in their region early on.

You can find out whether fiber expansion is planned through the availability checks offered by the respective network operators. Deutsche Telekom offers this check at www.telekom.de/schneller .

How is an Optical fiber connection installed?

The exact process may vary depending on the building. Typically, installation involves the following steps:

Consent from the property owner or homeowners association Planning the building connection Installing Optical fiber up to the building (the building connection is usually located in the basement or utility room) Installing the building transfer point Distribution within the building (if needed, extending Optical fiber within the building to individual apartments or units)

The connection to the building is typically installed using horizontal directional drilling. This leaves front yards undisturbed; only a small, so-called entry pit may be needed to bring the building connection inside. Construction work within the building can often be reduced because existing conduits or cable routes can be used in many cases. Where that is not possible, minimally invasive installation methods are now available, such as adhesive techniques that make drilling largely unnecessary. As a result, Optical fiber can often be installed all the way to individual residential and commercial units without major construction work. This means that, in the vast majority of cases, Optical fiber reaches the building and apartments cleanly and unobtrusively.

Why property owners should act early

Optical fiber rollout often takes place in defined expansion phases. Those who get informed early and provide the required approvals can often benefit from more favorable terms.

Demand for high-performance internet connections also continues to grow. For many prospective buyers or renters, optical fiber is now an important factor when choosing a property.

The clear recommendation for property owners is therefore: explore your options, get information, and take advantage of expansion opportunities early.