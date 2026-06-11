Optical fiber in your rental apartment? Here's how it works.

Not every Optical fiber connection automatically extends all the way into your apartment. In multi-unit buildings, Optical fiber may initially end only in the basement or the building connection room. A direct Optical fiber connection is available only once the lines within the building have been extended into the apartments.

Many tenants therefore wonder:

Can I apply for Optical fiber myself?

Who decides on the expansion?

What rights do I have as a tenant?

And how does the connection actually get into my apartment?

This guide explains which requirements must be met for an Optical fiber connection in rental apartments and how tenants can actively support the expansion.

Optical fiber for tenants: Requirements, options, and rights

When an area is being upgraded with optical fiber, whether rental apartments receive a connection depends on these parties:

The property owner or property management

and the tenants themselves.

Whether an optical fiber connection is installed all the way to your apartment usually is not up to you as a tenant. What matters most is whether the property owner or property management agrees to the buildout and approves the actual optical fiber connection. Only once this approval is in place can the network operator provide the property with an optical fiber connection.

In larger multifamily buildings, additional factors can influence decisions about Optical fiber:

existing contracts, such as with cable providers,

technical requirements,

homeowners associations,

or planned renovations.

That is why it makes sense for tenants to contact the property management company early and express specific interest in an Optical fiber connection.

Tenants can check whether Optical fiber is available using network operators' rollout maps or availability checkers. Deutsche Telekom offers this service at www.telekom.de/schneller .

How tenants can help speed up the rollout

Even in rental apartments, tenants have several options for helping move Optical fiber deployment forward.

Especially helpful:

Talk to your landlord

The first step is to speak with your landlord or property management company about Optical fiber. Many property owners may not yet know that, as part of Optical fiber deployment, Telekom generally covers the costs of connecting the building, so property owners do not incur any costs. Encourage more tenants to get involved

When several tenants in a building express interest in Optical fiber, it can encourage the owner to take action. Joint inquiries and signature campaigns can help speed up the process. Gather and share information

Tenants can support the owner by providing information. Has Telekom already announced an Optical fiber expansion project in the region? If so, it can help to share that information. Telekom also offers informational events for homeowners associations.

Speaking with your landlord or property owner directly is always the better choice. You can also book an Optical fiber plan directly—for example, with Telekom at: www.telekom.de/glasfaser. Telekom will then coordinate with the property owner, including where the Optical fiber enters the building and how it is routed throughout the building.

How Optical fiber gets from the basement to your rental apartment

Existing empty conduits or risers can often be used to install Optical fiber in the building. Where that isn't possible, minimally invasive installation methods are now available, such as adhesive techniques that make drilling largely unnecessary. This often makes it possible to install Optical fiber all the way to rental apartments without major construction work. For tenants, this frequently means only minor disruptions from construction measures.

The clear recommendation for tenants interested in Optical fiber is: Take action rather than wait. Tenants can make more happen than they may think.